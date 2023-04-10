Let’s get things straight straight away: Sébastien Ogier is happy with his current program with Toyota Racing, which sees him involved in the WRC part-time in selected events and aiming to always fight for the win. Starting from this assumption, however, it is good to try to analyze the start of the 2023 World Rally Championship, with the 8-time world champion in command with his 56 points accumulated in the two races (out of 3) held so far.

The two successes achieved at Rallye Monte-Carlo and Rally Mexico put Séb at the top of the Drivers’ standings despite having missed out on Rally Sweden (won by Ott Tanak). 56 points against the 53 of the first pursuer, Thierry Neuville, and the 52 of his teammate and reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

And that’s not all, because Ogier will also have the opportunity to race in the Croatian Rally, the next WRC event expected in a few days on asphalt, and will start from the best possible position in Friday’s specials, ie from the first. This means that the Gap champion will have the tangible possibility of increasing not only the current tally of seasonal victories, but also his margin over his direct opponents.

Ogier’s skills on tarmac are not in question. On the contrary. He has shown it not only throughout his career, but also recently, coming close to winning the 2022 Rally Japan (only mocked by a puncture while in the lead) and taking it on the dry Monte-Carlo Rally, basically the his home race. That’s why also in Croatia, Séb, he will start as favourite.

Podium: Winners Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Composed of this scenario, a more than legitimate question arises: could Ogier decide to do the whole World Championship to hunt for the ninth title, considering what he managed to achieve in the only 2 races in which he took part?

That he can win the title racing all season is not mathematical, because from Portugal onwards he would be forced to open the Friday practice sessions and, as we know, on dirt roads it is the most penalizing aspect possible. This would help his direct rivals a lot, who would start just after him, but with at least one line already drawn and a minimum of extra grip to be able to exploit and do better in all the stages (rain permitting).

Also there is another aspect to consider, and this is provided to us by none other than Jari-Matti Latvala. Toyota team principal Gazoo Racing explained why the Japanese manufacturer will not ask Ogier for further efforts in terms of appearances during the season.

“I see Sébastien riding very relaxed this year and this aspect, for me, is helping him to improve his performances. It’s a good thing for him, he comes to the events relaxed but manages to get the best speed possible to fight for the win This approach is working really well for him.”

“We’re still talking to Séb about his 2023 schedule. He could probably do more races than expected, but at the same time we have to be careful not to ask too much of him. He’s doing what he’s been doing so far because he’s happy and relaxed. We want him to stay in this state, we want to have it this way.”

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Principal, Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Toyota Racing

Words directed exclusively to Ogier, of course, but which also suggest a dynamic written since the Frenchman said enough to his full-time commitment in the WRC, i.e. the handover of team leadership now in the hands of Kalle Rovanpera.

Fresh from an extraordinary 2022, in which he managed to annihilate his teammates and wisely take advantage of the lack of Hyundai Motorsport at high levels, the young Finn is the man Toyota has wisely decided to focus on for the present and the future.

This year, however, Kalle started under the thumbs. He is no longer a surprise and not even a rookie. The lights are all on him and the pressure is different. He has already shown that he knows how to live with it, but in this start to the season he has suffered from having to open the special stages (Monte-Carlo), but also being among the first in qualifying as happened in Mexico.

Furthermore, precisely to overcome the difficulties created by having to open the stages, he pushed to the limit for most of the time in the first stages. Sometimes he went too far and only a few lucky episodes prevented him from withdrawing. What we are seeing is not – at least for now – the Rovanpera of 2022. And the presence of this Ogier, lethal and relentless in a silent way, certainly cannot help him.

At Rally Croatia, Ogier will race to win. And if he were to do that, as mentioned, he’s still going to widen his margin again. That’s why Toyota is not thinking, at least for now, of asking Ogier to sacrifice another full season to aim for the title. We need to preserve the champion of the present and the future, without putting him too much in the shade because of a talent – Ogier – who has imposed himself on the way to sunset perhaps too soon compared to the natural course of time. Toyota finds itself in a complex situation. She will have to be good at coming out unscathed, perhaps even helped by Ogier’s low title ambitions…