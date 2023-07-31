For one weekend Jari-Matti Latvala will leave his role as Toyota Racing WRC team principal to return to the World Rally Championship. He will do it this weekend, at the Rally of Finland, which is the home event for him, for the world champion Kalle Rovanpera and, in his own way, also for the Japanese team, which has restarted its history in the WRC now 7 years ago with the presentation of the Yaris WRC Plus in Helsinki.

Latvala, who hasn’t competed in a WRC rally since 2020 Rally Sweden, will make his debut at the wheel of the GR Yaris Rally1 alongside the three official crews, which will be formed by Kalle Rovanpera – Jonne Halttunen, Elfyn Evans – Scott Martin and Takamoto Katsuta – Aaron johnston. Latvala will be navigated by colleague and friend Juho Hanninen.

This morning Toyota Racing unveiled the livery by which it will be possible to recognize the GR Yaris Rally1 of Latvala and Hanninen. Apart from the race number 97, the car will bear the official colors of Toyota Gazoo Racing, namely red and black on a white background. However, the design will be different from the three Yaris of Rovanpera, Evans and Katsuta.

Black finds a lot of space on the sides, on the front part of the roof, while red takes center stage, creating the design that sees it present not only on the bonnet, but also on the sides, on the rear pillars and on the roof.

Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hänninen, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

“Rally Finland is always a special occasion for our team. For me this year it will be a special emotion to be back behind the wheel in a WRC event and my goal as a driver will be first and foremost to enjoy this experience,” he said. Latvala on the eve of the Rally of Finland reconnaissance.

“The team’s aim, as always, is to win and the focus is on our regular crews. There will be fantastic support for Kalle and Jonne as world champions and championship leaders, and the victory in Estonia gives them good push. I think Rally Finland could be a bigger challenge, with different levels of grip and the return of stages like Myhinpää that Kalle has never ridden before.”

Elfyn on the other hand knows what it takes to win in Finland and we hope he can challenge again and Taka can ride with confidence on roads he usually enjoys. We are expecting a close rally and the team have worked hard in this week’s testing to give the our drivers the best possible car”.

With Latvala busy racing the 22 special stages, the role of team principal will be taken on an interim basis by none other than Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team. The presence of Latvala among the participants of the Rally of Finland was wanted by the Japanese president. A sort of thanks for what Latvala has done up to now directing the team towards a series of irises which, with high probability, will arrive again this year.