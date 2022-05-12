The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the Finn will take part in the event on 2-5 June, with the Frenchman instead racing next week’s Rally of Portugal.

Ogier has yet to define his part-time WRC program, which will fit in with the plans he has with the FIA ​​WEC, where he competes in the LMP2 Class with Richard Mille Racing.

Lappi is expected to be at the start of most of the WRC’s 13 rounds, having previously competed in Sweden and Croatia, after leaving Ogier to fight Sébastien Loeb at Monte Carlo in January.

At the beginning of the year Ogier announced that he would participate in five rallies this year, but Sardinia is not among them because the event coincides with the test day of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Frenchman will not even be able to participate in the Acropolis in September and in the end-of-season trip to Japan due to commitments with the World Endurance Championship.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Toyota Racing

“At the moment the only thing I can say is that the next race after Portugal will not be on the calendar for me also because it coincides with Le Mans – said Ogier – On Sunday in Sardinia there is a mandatory test day, for the the rest we will talk about it with the team. “

“The plan is to do five rallies this year and we should stay on that line, but we will prefer to keep the doors open for the team and see how things go, trying to figure out which races are best for me and which for Esapekka.”

While plans for Lappi / Ogier’s car for the rest of the year are yet to be finalized, Toyota could add a fifth GR Yaris later in the year, which could theoretically see both Lappi and Ogier compete in the same events.