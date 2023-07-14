The decisive turn for the fate of the Drivers’ World Championship was in all probability given last month at the Safari Rally with the poker signed by the 4 GR Yaris Rally1s lined up for the event and the subsequent disqualification of Thierry Neuville, but Toyota does not want to leave anything to chance and will be present at Rally Estonia with an important novelty.

The team led by Jari-Matti Latvala has in fact decided to introduce an important novelty to the power units – by now it is good to call them that… – of the three cars it has entered in the Estonian event and which it will entrust to the world champion Kalle Rovanpera, to Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

This is an evolution that will guarantee more performance to the engines of the three crews selected for the event by the Japanese manufacturer, as it is made for internal combustion engines (the electric motor created by Compact Dynamics is standard for all Rally1 cars).

The introduction of this novelty was ensured by the use of a development joker available to Toyota this season. This is the second used in 2023, so there will only be one left to be used for the remaining rallies this year which concludes with Rally Japan in November.

The evolution of the engine, as mentioned, will be available to all three cars lined up. Unlike what happened in Kenya last month, Toyota will not be able to count on Sébastien Ogier. The French 8-time world champion does not have the Estonian event in his programme, being one of those he least prefers.

Furthermore, the fight for the world title already seems to be directed towards Kalle Rovanpera, the second place obtained in the Safari and the simultaneous disqualification of Thierry Neuville, has allowed the 22-year-old to extend quite a bit in the Drivers’ standings.

Now Rovanpera leads the World Championship with a 41-point margin over the runner-up, teammate Elfyn Evans. 42, on the other hand, are the points ahead of Sébastien Ogier and Ott Tanak. After the disqualification, however, Neuville is at 47 points. This means that in the next 2 races – moreover favorable to him – Rovanpera could mortgage the second world title of his career.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“The last event in Kenya marked the halfway point of the 2023 season and, after the incredible result achieved there, our lead in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships shows that the team has done a great job so far, against a stiff competition,” said Jari-Matti Latvala one week before the start of Rally Estonia.

“Naturally, we want to continue to maintain this excellent form in the upcoming rallies in Estonia and Finland as well, where the focus is mostly on performance. They require a different mentality from the drivers than the tougher events we have had recently: if you want to win, you have to push right from the first corner of the first stage”.

“A year ago we were strong in Estonia but we have continued to work hard to improve our performance in these rallies and it is great to be able to bring new updates to the car. Our drivers like to drive on fast roads and we are looking forward to participating to the rally,” concluded Toyota Racing’s Finnish team principal.

At Hyundai Motorsport, however, things are different. François-Xavier Demaison was recently recruited as new technical director, to try to speed up the evolutionary process of the i20 N Rally1 and consequently improve its performance.

After the Safari Rally it became clear how Korean cars need not only to increase performance, but also improve reliability to avoid the series of troubles that held Thierry Neuville and then Esapekka Lappi in Kenya, opening the doors to poker – and, presumably, some 2023 titles – to Toyota Racing.

“We have noticed this problem, but today it is difficult to develop the car with the number of wildcards that can be used,” Demaison told Motorsport.com. “You can’t change much and you can only change parts at specific times on the calendar. The WRC is a really difficult series, because you homologate the car and you use it for a long time. If you make a mistake, then it’s very difficult to change things”.

“We have some plans for this year and next year [ultimo anno di vita di queste Rally1, ndr], but the main objective is clearly to make the car more reliable as quickly as possible. I think this year it will be difficult to make a bombproof car with just 3 jokers available”.

The arrival times of the new solutions for the i20 will be long. The former will be homologated in October, thus skipping the summer homologation window. It is therefore legitimate to think about another transitional season – this one – and then aim to win next year. But since the last title captured by Hyundai, time passes inexorably and stands between the past and the present, pushing things away…