Sébastien Ogier continues to be Toyota Racing’s extra weapon, so much so that the team led by Jari-Matti Latvala has also decided to field him in the Safari Rally.

The 8-time world rally champion will be at the start of the Rally Italia Sardegna scheduled from 2 to 4 June near Olbia and in the north of the Italian island, but he will be among the great protagonists of the only African rally scheduled for 2023.

It will be Ogier’s fifth appearance of the season, having raced up to the Safari in all events except Rally Sweden – his big Achilles heel – and the Rally Portugal staged in the first part of May.

For Séb the Safari was a lucky race in 2021, when he took advantage of a problem on Thierry Neuville’s i20 WRC Plus to bring home an unexpected victory. In 2022, however, a puncture forced him to lose 2 minutes and also the possibility of repeating the success, because he was leading the event.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier’s presence at the Safari Rally 2023 was revealed today by the organizers of the event through the publication of the official entry list which will see a total of 34 cars at the start. 10 of these will be Rally1.

Toyota will race in Kenya with its entire platoon. In addition to Ogier and owners Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans there will also be the fourth GR Yaris Rally1, which will be entrusted to Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston.

Hyundai has already announced its line up choices, confirming Dani Sordo in the third i20 N Rally1 alongside owners Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. It will therefore be the Spaniard who will take the place of Craig Breen also on the African weekend.

M-Sport will instead race with 3 Ford Puma Rally1s. In addition to the officers Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet, there will also be the gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis.