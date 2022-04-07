The first tire development test for the FIA ​​WRC 2022 season begins today in Croatia, when the new hard asphalt compounds will be put to the test for around 200 kilometers.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera will take over the wheel of the Toyota Yaris WRC to evaluate the new asphalt tire, destined for the highest levels of rallying.

The test in Croatia will be the first of three sessions (each lasting a maximum of three days) that Pirelli will be able to carry out during the 2022 season in compliance with the FIA ​​regulations.

The tests will be carried out with all three official teams of the first category, decided by the FIA ​​in random order. The first team was Toyota, which in turn chose Rovanpera to carry out the test.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

The other two sessions will take place with Ford and Hyundai (in that order) while the surface type will be agreed upon based on the development needs of the tire supplier.

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli Rally Activity Manager: “The objective of the test in Croatia is to verify how to evolve the hard tire in line with the development of the new hybrid cars, which are heavier and more powerful than the previous generation, and therefore potentially more demanding. on the tires “.

“To understand this we will try them with the help of Toyota engineers and of course Kalle, who has already proven to be an excellent test driver in the past.”