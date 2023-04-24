Craig Breen has been gone since last April 13, but his presence was tangible during the weekend of Rally Croatia due to a series of initiatives taken by the WRC promoters and by the words of drivers and navigators of all categories.

FIA and Hyundai Motorsport are working to determine the causes of the accident in which Breen lost his life, while the dynamics has already been disclosed by an official statement released by the Korean team in which team principal Cyril Abiteboul explained it.

The i20 N Rally1 of Breen and James Fulton, arriving at a right-hand bend, slid towards the outside, hitting a wooden fence. One of the poles that made it up entered the cockpit through Breen’s window and mortally wounded him.

Just windows and windshields are today among the weak points of rally cars. Akyo Toyoda, president of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC, first expressed his condolences for the tragic loss of Breen, also complimenting Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin for their success and what they managed in such a complicated weekend. .

But then he touched on the safety issue, pushing hard to find a way to make rally cars even safer and prevent accidents like the one in Breen from leading to the same consequences in the future as well.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC Photo by: Toyota

“Just before Rally Croatia, we lost a driver who was one of our strongest rivals and also a valued friend of ours. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Craig Breen, his family and the Hyundai Motorsport team.”

“I think all the drivers and co-drivers who raced in Croatia thought of him over the weekend. On such a weekend it’s fantastic that Scott, who was Craig’s co-driver, was able to climb onto the top step of the podium. Scott, congratulations.”

“Thank you Elfyn for showing Craig Scott’s smile. And it was also Elfyn’s first win in a long time. Congratulations Elfyn! I think he finally found the last piece he was looking for. I was really happy in the to see his smile. I hear Craig has often talked about the importance of having fun driving, and I think Elfyn grinned because he really enjoyed driving in Croatia.”

“For those of us who love rallying and who love to drive, Craig’s accident was a tremendous shock. A truly tragic accident. We have to keep working and implement all the safety measures we can. so they don’t bring about the same consequences in the future.”

“The noise, the smell and the power of the cars, the emotions that involve the drivers and navigators. I feel that rallying is a sport that gets people moving to see it. We hope to continue to generate the same kind of excitement in that we are doing, and for that we will continue to try to make the best cars ever,” concluded Toyoda.