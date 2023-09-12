These are feverish days regarding the future of the WRC. The FIA, the promoters of the World Championship and the manufacturers involved are working to define the cornerstones of the technical regulations of the future, which will be introduced starting from 1 January 2027, but there is also more than that in the works.

September 15th, exactly three days from now, is the deadline for tire manufacturers interested in becoming the sole supplier of tires to the World Rally Championship in the three-year period from 2025 to 2027 and Motorsport.com is able to reveal Michelin’s participation .

The International Automobile Federation announced the tire tender for the three-year period in question on 26 July. Since then the interested manufacturers have had the opportunity to evaluate the tender requests to understand if it was possible to submit an offer.

According to what Motorsport.com learned, Michelin, which was the supplier of the WRC until the end of 2020 (penultimate season of the WRC Plus era) presented its offer with the clear intention of returning to being the point of reference for the WRC from 2025.

It is not clear whether the offer presented by Michelin could actually be the most convenient on an economic level, but at Clermont-Ferrand they strongly believe in their philosophy, i.e. substantial investments in research and development to guarantee teams and drivers the best possible product season after season season.

Michelin’s nomination should not be the only one to arrive at the Place de la Concorde. According to information gathered by Motorsport.com, the Indian MRF Tires should also have made an offer to the FIA ​​for the Tender WRC and Pirelli should have done the same.

The current sole supplier of the WRC, announcing it in an interview given to Motorsport.com by Terenzio Testoni, rally activity manager of the Italian company, would have decided to participate in the tender to continue to have the same role at least until the end of 2027, before season with the new technical regulations.

“We are working and analyzing the tender because we want to participate. Now we are in August and the central two weeks of the month Pirelli usually doesn’t work,” Testoni told Motorsport.com on August 5th. “The tender was presented a few days ago and this, therefore, doesn’t help. There will be many parts of Pirelli involved in the tender.”

“It won’t just be Testoni, but the technical part, the marketing part, the legal part, the communication part are involved. We need to bring together all these parts to ensure we present our offer in the best possible way. Despite the month of August, we are working on it Of course, it doesn’t help, but we are working. But the intention to do so is there. We are doing all the analyzes to understand how to make the offer.”

As mentioned, September 15th will be the deadline for houses to submit their offers. Subsequently, the FIA ​​will evaluate the proposals received and on 19 October, the day on which one of the World Motorsport Councils scheduled for this year will be held, the winner of the tender will be announced and, consequently, the new sole supplier of the WRC for the three-year period 2025 -2027.

The cornerstones of the Tender 2025-2027

The tire manufacturing companies that wanted to participate in the tender announced by the FIA ​​had to meet certain requirements to submit their offer.

The first item, perhaps the most important, is the guarantee of offering safe and reliable tyres, but also the possibility of being able to offer equal sporting capabilities to all competitors in each relevant technical category in the different conditions that may be encountered in a WRC rally.

Ensure that we can produce a minimum of 2 specifications of dirt and asphalt tires, one snow tire (one studded and one winter tire without studs). These 2 variants may be of different type/compound.

Applicants must demonstrate that their products have maximum puncture resistance and can offer a high level of strategic sporting capability, allowing for various strategies in the choice of compounds during special stages and stages.

There must be a clear difference between wet and dry tyres. It is also necessary to ensure ease of understanding if a driver has chosen the wrong tire and is playing with the performance.

Last, but not least, the FIA ​​invited bidders to propose innovative ways to maintain the spectacle of rallies while trying to improve overall safety. The final verdict, therefore, is just over a month away.