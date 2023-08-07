WRC, work in progress. This could be the sign ideally displayed in front of the Service Park in the various races that make up the calendar. In a moment of transition, the top championship dedicated to rallies is trying to study methods, rules and new ideas to relaunch.

The FIA, the promoters of the World Rally Championship and Pirelli are working together to try to adopt intelligent and not so invasive strategies for teams that can give away variables every weekend.

Attention, these would not be elements of randomness, which would make the results more linked to fate than to the real skill of a crew and a team. These are ideas that can actually highlight the strategic skills of the main players in the World Cup, exploiting the material they already have at their disposal but which, in some cases, is not exploited for convenience.

In this case we are talking about the tyres. Pirelli brings Prime and Option tires to every event. The Primes mean the compounds that are used most in the event – it is no coincidence that every crew has a higher number of these than the Option – due to various factors such as the composition of the base, the weather, the climate, the duration and the hardness of the specials.

The Option are instead indicated as the tires that a team may need in more sporadic cases, but this does not mean that they cannot be used in certain conditions.

At the Rally of Finland all the crews at the wheel of a Rally1 car used only Soft tyres, indicated by Pirelli as Prime for the weekend. The Option, i.e. the Hard compounds of the Scorpions, remained in the balance, unused.

At the end of the event Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, announced that he had recently started working with the FIA ​​and the promoters of the World Rally Championship to study the possibility of making the use of a set of Option mandatory for each rally that it’s part of the calendar.

This idea, if approved, could bring several benefits. Including the increase in strategies in the race and it would also enhance the drivers’ ability to read the tests. The choices could vary according to the ideas of the crews, thus bringing a factor of unpredictability for those who follow the event.

“In Finland, the Scorpion Soft compound tires once again guaranteed not only grip and performance, but also great durability, eliminating any possibility of strategies and diversification of choices by the teams”.

“For this reason we are working with the FIA ​​and the WRC promoters to make the use of a set of Option tyres, hard or soft, compulsory for every rally. We think that in this way the races can become more lively and interesting, increasing the level of challenge for riders and teams”.

Pirelli’s intention, together with the FIA ​​and the Promoters, is to examine the idea and possibly include it starting from next season, if an agreement can be found between the parties in question. Difficult that it can be introduced already in the current season.

Meanwhile, Pirelli is also working on another table, namely that of the tender launched by the FIA ​​at the end of July to outline the tire manufacturer that will become the sole supplier of tires to the WRC in the three-year period from 2025 to 2027.

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, told Motorsport.com yesterday that the Milanese manufacturer is studying its offer which it will then present to the FIA ​​by September 15th.

The final decision will be official on October 19, when the World Motorsport Council will meet via the internet to decide and ratify issues related to all FIA championships, including the WRC. Pirelli wants to continue to occupy its current role for project continuity. In the FIA ​​tender, he will have to contend with various manufacturers, the same ones that had already participated in the tender for the tender which then saw Pirelli prevail.