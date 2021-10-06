Toyota Racing, just like Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport is working to finish the current WRC season in the best possible way and to prepare for the new hybrid era of World Rally, which will start on January 1, 2022 with the retirement of the current WRC Plus and the arrival of the new hybrid Rally1.

The moment of transition from one car concept to another, or more simply from one technical regulation to another, requires teams to prepare themselves in a certain way to be able to face the present – which sees Plus cars as protagonists – and the future. , which will be a hybrid Rally1 at least for the next 3 seasons.

At the end of the Rally of Finland, the third to last round of the 2021 World Rally, Toyota has already secured the Drivers’ title. Only Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans will be able to compete for him in the last 2 races that are missing at the end of the year.

As for the Constructors’ Championship, the math says that everything is still at stake. It is a fact, however, that Toyota is in a flattering position relative to Hyundai Motorsport. The double win, that is to unite the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ World Championship, really seems to be within reach for the Japanese manufacturer who, since returning to the WRC, has been able to win in the single year or one, or the other (2018 the Constructors, 2019 and 2020 that Pilots).

Jari-Matti Latvala, on the sidelines of the Rally of Finland, explained how the team’s preparation for the Rally de Catalunya, penultimate event of the current World Championship, and the development of the hybrid GR Yaris Rally1 are progressing. Toyota has decided to create 2 test teams, which have specific tasks.

One is to help the drivers prepare the Yaris WRC Plus setups for WRC 2021, while the other is used for the preparation of the GR Yaris Rally1.

“We basically have two teams doing testing. So over the next few weeks we will be testing for the Rally de Catalunya and there will be another team testing the GR Yaris Rally1 in Portugal,” said the Finnish manager.

“There are actually two teams doing the tests and our current plots are focused on preparing the current cars for the next event. Evans has already tested next year’s car in 2 test sessions, as has Kalle.”

“But I must say that up to now we have focused on using Juho Hanninen as a tester of the 2022 car, because we don’t want to confuse things. Next year’s car will be very different from the current one.”

The 2022 drivers line up

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC. Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC, Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC Photo by: Toyota Racing

Meanwhile, Toyota is working on the future also with regard to a fundamental aspect for today’s and future cars: the crews. The starting point from which Latvala and Japan have begun to work for the future is the full-time absence of Sébastien Ogier.

The Frenchman will be engaged in a few days in the first physical test at the wheel of the Toyota Hypercar GR010 Hybrid in the Sakhir tests. At that point he and the Japanese manufacturer will be able to figure out what the path must be to make him one day to be one of the official crews of the WEC.

Meanwhile Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera will continue to be the foundations of the WRC team. The Welshman will appear – at worst – as vice world champion. Rovanpera, on the other hand, as a young star who becomes more and more mature, especially after the two successes obtained in the summer at the Rally of Estonia and at the Acropolis.

It remains to define who will be the pilot who will replace Ogier at the wheel of the third official Yaris when the transalpine will be engaged in other shores. This driver has already been identified and is Esapekka Lappi. The fourth place obtained at the Rally of Finland convinced Latvala, who, however, will have to wait for the clearance from the leaders of the House, from Japan.

However, there will hardly be any obstacles to Esapekka’s return to Toyota, because the drivers market no longer offers top-tier names, capable of being able to undermine Lappi for that seat. Instead, it will be interesting to understand how many rallies Ogier will take part in. Once this has been defined, it will also be known how many races Lappi will be able to do.

The use of Takamoto Katsuta at the wheel of the fourth GR Yaris Rally1 is also almost certain. The Japanese will continue his apprenticeship after having performed well in most of the 2021 releases.