The WRC has long been looking for new manufacturers to add to Toyota, Hyundai and Ford (with M-Sport) to try to add at least one to return to 4, a number lost at the end of 2019 when Citroen Racing decided to abandon the World Championship with effect immediate.

The situation, of course, is not the best. The Rally1 regulation has indeed introduced hybrid propulsion, but has kept the costs very high – the cars are real prototypes – and this acts as a barrier, ostracising any Manufacturers intending to make assessments on their possible entry into the World Championship.

Alpine, Stellantis and Skoda have been testing the ground for several months, but with the specific intention of aiming for fully electric propulsion. To change things and attract new manufacturers, the WRC promoters and the FIA ​​are studying the next technical regulation that will be introduced in 2025 and, according to what was stated to Motorsport.com by Peter Thul – sporting director of the WRC – there are already manufacturers interested.

“We’re working on it. I’ve been with Andrew [Wheatley, direttore del dipartimento Rally della FIA] to talk to anyone even close to this type of category. Now we have 2 options, maybe 3 [di costruttori] to keep talking to. We will not talk about it until we have the feasibility, because it is a very fragile system. But having 4 builders would be perfect.”

“First of all, all brands are welcome in the WRC. But we have a strategy on who we are approaching and how we are doing it. We are working together with the FIA, we can make some suggestions on the regulations, but the final decision is up to them.”

The current regulation, the one that traced the lines of the Rally1, will expire at the end of next year as it is currently a three-year plan. To attract new builders, the new regulations will need to be clear and, above all, long-term.

“We need to know the regulations very quickly, but the FIA ​​cannot come up with something without consulting the manufacturers properly, and this is an ongoing process,” continued Thul.

“As you may know, the automotive industry is changing direction and electric is not a viable option for rallies if we are to maintain the current format and technology.”

“The good thing about the current Rally1 regulation is that 75% of the car can be kept, so it’s just a matter of deciding which drivetrain combination to go with. We believe sustainable fuels and persian e-fuels are a good option for the future and for existing cars, a very important option also for markets that cannot carry out full electrification”.

Andrew Wheatley, director of the FIA’s Rally department, added that the WRC’s priority will be to define the medium to long-term future of the category and this process is now nearing completion.

It has been clear for a few months that from 2025 technical regulations very similar to the current ones should be adopted. They will be an evolution and the cars will remain largely the same, even if the use of the hybrid will be revised.

“The process continues. discussion is absolutely high on our agenda and is a constant talking point. The whole automotive industry is asking the question: what is the future? or delaying the announcement by a couple of weeks will make a difference when we get to 2028. I think we need to have a clear vision of how to proceed. We are not there yet, but I think we are almost there.”

“I think the challenges with the manufacturers are complex. It’s not easy, but we’re working on it. I think 2025 and 2026 are a much easier discussion because basically we’re in a homologation cycle, so if we want to change we’d have to make significant changes and the reality is that no one wants to do that.”

“Basically the cars will look the same, they will sound the same, but there could be some changes in the balance between the hybrid and the internal combustion engine. It is only being finalized, but 2027 and 2028 will certainly be more challenging years”.