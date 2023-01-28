A century ago the United States was considered the promised land. 100 years later, nowadays, it’s still the same. At least as far as motorsport is concerned. The WRC promoters are considering adding a rally in North America to the calendar.

The goal is to exploit an unexplored market, which in recent years has shown itself to be a golden basin and fertile ground with the passage of a Formula 1 that prefers more the spectacle of sport itself after the arrival of Liberty Media.

The interest in 4-wheel motorsport, in this case 4-wheel drive, could also be exploited by the WRC. On paper, a rally in the United States would be perfect for the World Championship, but also for the teams involved – Ford above all – and for companies that invest money and research to improve their products and gain worldwide visibility.

“I think by the end of March we can say something for sure about our ambitions to have a rally in the US in 2024. We hope to have a test event already this year, and then have it on the calendar next season,” he said. Simon Larkin, director of WRC events, told Motorsport.com.

Of the same opinion is Richard Millener. The M-Sport team principal underlined how Ford – currently a behind-the-scenes partner of the Dovenby Hall team – is pushing to have such an event in its own home.

“I think an event in North America is an integral part of why Ford wants to be involved. We want to see an event in the US. It is a huge market that is currently untapped. They have great facilities, great roads and great opportunities to do something”.

Even Pirelli, the WRC’s sole tire supplier, claims that the project of bringing the WRC to the United States could be successful. Especially considering how successful Formula 1 has been in recent years.

“America is a very important market for us,” said Mario Isola, director of Pirelli’s motorsport section. “We are delighted to have 3 Formula 1 Grands Prix in America and a WRC event would be ideal for us.”

“We know there’s a big dirt track culture in America, so I think a rally on that surface in the US would be a great addition to the calendar. I hope they can finalize it.”

The idea of ​​having a rally in the United States is an idea that already 3 years ago was well present in the promoters of the WRC. The then managing director and promoter of the WRC Oliver Ciesla told Motorsport.com: “One of the points we have been working on lately is the plan to bring rallies to the biggest markets in the world: the United States and China.”

In those days the COVID-19 pandemic had not only slowed down, but actually stopped all motorsport activities. So also the project to bring the WRC to the United States. Today, however, the situation is clearly improving: the limitations have almost disappeared and constraints and walls have been demolished.

“COVID-19 has held us back, but it is our goal for the future. We want to have races in those countries, in the United States and in China, to expand our visibility and that of the manufacturers that have decided to invest and race in the WRC It will be something we will do in the future and we will do it for sure,” concluded Ciesla. And now the moment seems to have arrived.