The Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 (R5) has been a frequent focus of press questions at the top management of the WRC Toyota Gazoo Racing team since 2017, the year in which the Japanese team returned to racing in the World Rally Championship.

Tommi Makinen, then team principal of the team based in Finland, had already opened the possibility of realizing it more than once, probably seeing the possibility of creating a customer base in which to generate profit from the sale of cars and spare parts.

Under the guidance of the 4-times World Rally Champion, nothing came of it. Now, under the leadership of Jari-Matti Latvala, the Japanese manufacturer has finally made it to the finish line. A Rally2 concept car has been created on the basis of the GR Yaris, the same on which the Rally1 was born, and will have a year to be developed.

Toyota’s intention is to homologate the GR Yaris Rally2 in 2024 and dedicate this year to its preparation. Even Toyota must have understood the potential of the Rally2 in terms of economic return.

“The car is fantastic and I am really proud of the GR Yaris Rally2 concept car,” said Latvala at the 2023 WRC season unveiling.

“This car will be homologated in 2024, so we have a year to test and develop it. For the 2023 season we have destined the car for testing, but we will also race it in the Japanese Rally Championship with Norihiko Katsuta, father of Takamoto” .

The official debut of the car will take place in just over a month, in March, in Shishiro. Then, during 2023, it could be Jari-Matti Latvala himself who will be able to test the car in the race.

“The first rally the car will do will be in March. It will be Rally Shishiro, which is close to the area where the WRC’s Rally Japan is based.”

“Then we talked about the possibility that I could drive it in an event, which could be Rally Hokkaido. We’re discussing it, it’s not 100% fixed yet, but we’re aiming to do so.”

“I’m very excited about this. Rally Hokkaido takes place where Rally Japan used to be and I have such good memories, it would be great to go back in the Rally2 car,” concluded the Finnish manager.