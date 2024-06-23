The puzzle that is going to define the 2025 WRC calendar acquires another important piece. The Paraguay Rally will enter the list of events that teams and drivers will have to face starting from the next World Rally Championship season.

The agreement between the promoters of the event and those of the WRC was announced by Santiago Peña, president of the South American nation, during the opening ceremony of the Petrobras Rally Transchaco, the third event of the national rally season.

According to what Peña said, the agreement between the parties is multi-year, so we will see the Paraguay Rally on the calendar for several editions.

“Paraguay is great, and the world is slowly becoming aware of us. Hosting the top class of the WRC is another way to show our greatness,” said Peña.

The base of the event will partially exploit the already existing platform of the Trans Itapua Rally, another FIA event which hosted a round of the CODASUR championship (South American championship).

The event will be characterized by a reddish clay surface and a medium speed route. It won’t be as fast as the triptych that the WRC is about to face – namely the one made up of Poland, Latvia and Finland – but it will be faster than the one created by the organizers of the Chile Rally.

It also seems that, although the Chile Rally has not yet been confirmed for next year, the 2025 calendar could have 2 rallies in South America, therefore that of Paraguay and, indeed, that of Chile.

“We have spoken at length with the promoters of the Paraguay Rally and I am really happy to have found the agreement to put them on the calendar,” said Simon Larkin, director of promotions for the WRC.

“There is no doubt about the passion that nation has for rallying. We look forward to transmitting that passion and the spectacular landscapes of Paraguay to the rest of the world.”