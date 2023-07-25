Ott Tanak had secretly hoped to score a second WRC win of the season by triumphing on his home soil, Rally Estonia, but that was not to be. Indeed, his ambitions have become in vain even after the Shakedown.

After the first pass in the test stage, the Estonian had to stop due to an engine failure. His Ford Puma Rally1 was towed by a van to the Service Park, where the M-Sport mechanics ascertained the seriousness of the problem and were thus forced to replace the engine.

Luckily for Tanak, his car still had one of the two engines with which any car can take part in the entire WRC season, so he did not receive a 5-minute penalty. But the penalty of the same magnitude came anyway.

The reason is soon said. The FIA ​​WRC sporting regulations stipulate that if a team replaces the engine on one of its cars between scrutineering and TC0, the car (crew) must receive a 5-minute time penalty to be added to the overall race time.

That’s why Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja started SS1 (first of 21 specials) already 5 minutes behind everyone else. This didn’t stop them from recovering to finish in eighth place, after overtaking all the Rally2 cars.

However, the penalty deprived Tanak of the possibility of winning the rally and the people of seeing their favorite fight for a success that would have been welcomed with great joy. After what happened, the FIA ​​- through the director of the WRC department – declared that the rule will be reviewed to prevent such cases from happening again in the future.

“Every time there is a problem like this we have to look back and understand, but it is clear that the 5-minute time penalty should remain for over 2 engines per season,” Wheatley, director of the FIA’s WRC department, told Motorsport.com.

“I think we need to see if this penalty alone is enough or if we still need the regulation which says that between scrutineering and the start of the rally you get a 5-minute penalty if you change the engine. I’m sure we can find a better way to handle the situation.”

“We will revise this particular rule 100%, but the fact that you get 5 penalty minutes if you exceed the two-engine per-season requirement will remain, it will still be in the regulation going forward.”

“Obviously we need to review what happened and I’m really sorry for Tanak and M-Sport. If an engine fails while leading it’s a little different, but if it fails before the rally it’s just wrong.”

The removal or modification of the rule in question will probably be good for the show in a category, such as the WRC, which needs to regain its appeal. However, it is a fact that this rule has not been introduced in recent weeks. This means that all the teams and drivers were and are encouraged to follow it in order not to get penalty minutes. A more in-depth review of the regulation itself will be needed, to avoid always intervening late, once the event has already occurred, as happened in this case.