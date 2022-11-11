During PS4 a citizen was caught traveling in the opposite direction to the route and met by WRC2 drivers Sami Pajari and Emil Lindholm. Fortunately, an accident was avoided and there were no injuries.

It all happened moments after M-Sport’s Craig Breen understeered in a right-hander and crashed into a protective barrier. The damage caused caused the second step on the trial (SP7) to be canceled.

According to an FIA statement, the route was halted with a red flag after Breen’s accident, before the citizen’s car appeared on the scene.

An investigation has been launched to understand the situation and ensure the highest levels of safety for the future.

“There has been a serious breach of the PS4 security protocol that is currently under investigation,” reads an FIA statement.

“Following an accident involving car # 42 (Breen / Fulton, M-Sport Ford WRT), the stage was sprouted with a red flag.

“Immediately after the red flag, a car was spotted on the route. There were no accidents or injuries, but an investigation is underway.

A safety barrier was damaged following the accident of car 42, compromising the safety of the test and thus leading to the cancellation of the stage 7 “.

“The representatives of the FIA ​​WRC Task Force participating in the Rally of Japan were dispatched to practice on Friday afternoon, while other safety cars traveled the sections to support the organizers in ensuring the highest levels of safety.”

Speaking to the media after the accident, Lindholm said the PS was still ongoing when he encountered the car.

Lindholm was the second driver to see the vehicle after Pajari passed it on the road, while the first stopped to check the condition of Breen and the co-driver.

“It was all open. I was driving fast when I saw the car go under the ribbons at a fork in the road,” Lindholm said when asked if there was already a red flag.

“Before Breen had gone out and ended up between the barriers, so you could only see the back of the car.

“At that moment I could only see one person and I didn’t know if he was one of the riders.

“We decided to stop to check that they were okay and both managed to get out of the car.

“We then went on for a few kilometers, but that’s when I saw the car.

“We were lucky enough to get to where the car was coming out of the test and we could see it pass at the intersection, but Sami Pajari stopped 200 meters from there and I had to stop to ask him what was going on.

“We have decided not to continue for safety reasons.”