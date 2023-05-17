The WRC has to find its way, the right one to get out of the impasse it has been in for some years now, which has led to losing manufacturers (Citroen) and struggling to convince the current ones to stay.

2 and a half houses: Hyundai Motorsport, Toyota Racing and M-Sport Ford. A meager booty, considering that other categories – above all the World Endurance Championship – have found a formula that is good enough to attract different manufacturers to challenge each other.

The current technical regulation, although based on concepts that may appeal to automotive brands – for example the presence of hybrid propulsion – is not attractive. And this was evident not only on the day of its introduction, but also during the discussions between manufacturers, WRC promoters and the FIA.

Costs too high for standard cars that vaguely have only the appearance and some superficial components (bonnet and boot lid), while in the soul they are real racing prototypes in terms of weight, construction materials, aerodynamics and mechanical parts.

That’s why the FIA, the teams and the WRC promoters are thinking of another method that could attract new manufacturers. We are talking about the Cost Cap, a trick already introduced in Formula 1 and Formula E, and which in the WRC could play an important role in attracting new manufacturers.

Peter Thul, sporting director of the WRC, told Motorsport.com: “At the moment we are talking about this. With regard to the current cars, there was a hypothesis of a maximum expenditure ceiling. I cannot tell you how much it was the roof, but I can tell we’re drifting a bit, we’re going in the wrong direction.”

“This is a sport run by engineers and engineers want to have the fastest cars, but a ceiling on costs is very important. We have to reduce them. The team bosses fielding Rally1 cars must all go to their respective Boards of Directors and must justify their investment. That’s for sure.”

Xavier Mastelan Pinon, technical director of the FIA, agrees that if the costs of the technology can be reduced, it could prove beneficial for manufacturers who want to get a better return on the investment made to participate in the WRC.

Furthermore, the Cost Cap itself seems to be one of the key arguments for potential brands that are considering entering the WRC in the future.

“I think it makes more sense for a manufacturer to spend money on marketing and championship entry than on a piston or saving 10 grams or something like that,” Mastelan Pinon told Motorsport.com.

“I strongly believe that if we could reduce the cost of the technology it would make more sense, because the brand would have more power to enter the WRC. It would be good for them and for the World Championship. I strongly believe this is a good option. It is something relevant to F1 and to Formula E and it’s something that’s on the table. If everyone’s on board then it makes sense to do it.”

Andrew Wheatley, director of the FIA’s Rally department, added: “The cost cap can be applied in a number of ways. It need not be a published cost cap. It can be a technical and sporting restriction on a regulation which may have the same effect of a cost ceiling. I think this has worked very well with the Rally2 cars, where there is a technical cost limit and you can see the results”.