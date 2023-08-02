It remains in Northern Europe

While some of the most important categories in international motorsport go on vacation or even close their doors in anticipation of 2024, still others are back this weekend with rounds valid for their respective championships. Among these there is also the WRC, which after the shift two weeks ago in Estonia moves to nearby Finland for the ninth of the thirteen seasonal appointments. A stage, that of 2023, which will see routes modified compared to those of previous years, with some special stages which will instead return after a long absence, but which does not erase the tradition and charm of one of the most loved rallies by the public and by the drivers .

How to get there

Speaking of pilots, the most eagerly awaited man will surely be the idol of the house Kalle Rovanperä, absolute ruler in Estonia as well as championship leader. The reigning world champion will try to make up for the missed success last season, which saw Ott Tänak climb to the top step of the podium. Also in this case, as in the previous appointment, there will be no Sébastien Ogier, who does not participate in all the stages of this championship as he reiterated even before the start in Monte Carlo. Should Rovanperä win the home round, he would equal the highest number of victories achieved this year by the Frenchman, stopped at three, as well as extending the standings over his direct rival Elfyn Evans.

Rally Finland 2023, TV schedule and times

INTERNSHIPS TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 3 AUGUST Shakedowns Rannankyla 08:00 PS1 Harju 1 7:00 pm Sky Sports F1 FRIDAY 4 AUGUST SS2 Laukaa 1 07:05 SS3 Lankamaa 1 08:00 SS4 Myhinpää 1 09:20 SS5 Halttula 1 10:35 SS6 Laukaa 2 1.30pm SS7 Lankamaa 2 2.30pm SS8 Myhinpää 2 3.40pm SS9 Halttula 2 17:05 Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Arena SS10 Harju 2 19:05 SATURDAY 5 AUGUST SS11 Västila 1 07:05 SS12 Paijala 1 08:05 SS13 Rapsul 1 9:00 am SS14 Vekkula 1 10:05 Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Arena SS15 Västila 2 2.35pm SS16 Paijala 2 3.35pm SS17 Rapsul 2 4.30pm SS18 Vekkula 2 5.35pm Sky Sports F1 SUNDAY 6 AUGUST SS19 Moksi-Sahloinen 1 06:53 SS20 Himos-Jamsä 1 08:05 Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Summer SS21 Moksi-Sahloinen 2 09:30 Power Stage Himos-Jamsä 2 12:15 Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Arena

History

Officially born in 1951 as a national competition, the Rally of Finland then became part of the European championship at the end of the 1950s, to then enter permanently in the WRC since 1973, remaining since then in the calendar of the following seasons with the sole exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered one of the most spectacular events in the entire world by pilots and spectators, it often attracts large crowds in almost all the scheduled stages. In this regard, as far as fans from home are concerned, Sky Sports it will broadcast no less than six races throughout the weekend from 3 to 6 August, with two stages a day on individual days of Saturday and Sunday. All the tests will be broadcast by Sky Sport F1 (channel 207), and some of them simultaneously also on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Summer, all without excluding streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV. Alternatively, it is possible to follow all the stage in streaming and live via WRC+, present on the official website of the championship.