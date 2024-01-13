It starts in Monte Carlo

In the first days of January the spirit of competitions was immediately rekindled with the start of the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally, followed shortly after by the first seasonal weekend of Formula E. A few more days of waiting and, before the end of the month, we will also witness at the start of the 2024 WRC world championship, with the traditional first round of Montecarlo scheduled from January 25th to 28th.

Confirmations and changes

A test, with the routes actually within the French borders, which will be the first of thirteen in total, with several new features on the calendar. Among these, the exit from the scene of the Estonian and Mexican Rally, but with the inclusion of two other European stages like those of Rally of Latvia and Poland. For Italy, however, the Sardinia Rallyexpected from May 30th to June 2nd. In addition to the stages, there will also be significant news among the riders, starting with the choice of the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera to play the 2024 season part-time. There will be no changes in Toyota's line-up, nor that of Hyundai, except for the return of Ott Tanak after the 2023 world championship spent in M-Sport. The English team, which was the last to confirm its new pair of drivers made up of Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster, also officially presented the livery of its Ford Puma Rally1.

Official calendar 2024