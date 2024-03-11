The WRC will return to Spain from 2025 and will do so in the Canary Islands. The archipelago which is located a few dozen kilometers from the Moroccan coast will host the World Rally Championship for at least two seasons.

First held in 1977, the Islas Canarias Rally has been a fixture of the European Rally Championship since 2016 and will enter the WRC calendar in 2025 subject to approval by the World Motorsport Council (expected in June).

This is the second move in 2 years of ERC rallies to the WRC after the one that will materialize this year with the Latvia Rally.

“Bringing the Islas Canarias Rally into the WRC was the reward for many years of work. It was a goal desired by several generations and now, together with WRC Promoter, it has become within reach,” said German Morales, CEO of the Club Deportivo Todo Sport, promoter of the event.

WRC Promoter managing director, Jona Seibel, added: “Since we added the European Rally Championship to our championship portfolio, we have had little doubt about the capabilities of the rally management team to manage this rally next year in WRC calendar.

“We are thrilled to have Spain back on the WRC calendar and are encouraged that our clearly defined strategy of having the opportunity for ERC events to have a route to the WRC is coming to fruition with the Rally Islas Canarias following Latvia and Poland in 2024″.

Beyond the introduction of the Islas Canarias Rally, the WRC continues to work to increase the number of events to be held starting from the 2025 season to 14. It is not clear whether the Canary Rally will replace an event currently on the calendar or whether, instead, it will be the addition that brings next season to 14 events.

It is certain that Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Paraguay and Argentina are vying for a place. The decision linked to the possible entry of these events will arrive in the coming months. While the Middle East will likely have its race as early as next year, the United States is expected in 2026.