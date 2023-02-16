The Acropolis Rally will continue to have a slot on the WRC calendar until at least 2025.

The promoters of the event and the WRC have reached an agreement to extend the agreement between the parties for another two seasons, thus bringing to 5 consecutive years in which the Greek event is held and will be held after its 2021 return .

The Acropolis Rally has the reputation of being one of the toughest and toughest in the world. The first edition was held in 1973, so this year the 50th anniversary of the very first rally will be celebrated.

This event still attracts many fans, so much so that last year, inside the Athens Olympic Stadium where the Super Stage was held, there were as many as 65,000 spectators.

Together with the extension of the contract, the confirmation also arrived that this year the base of the rally, therefore of the Assistance Park, will always be in Lamia.

“This deal secures Greece’s place in the World Rally Championship for the next two years and secures the future of what is undeniably one of the world’s most famous rallies,” said Simon Larkin, events director at WRC Promoter.

“Acropolis has a rich WRC heritage and some of the most passionate fans around, as evidenced by the 65,000 spectators who turned out at the Athens Olympic Stadium last year. We look forward to continuing this legacy in Greece in the coming weeks. seasons”.

Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister of Sport and Chairman of the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Organizing Committee, added: “I am delighted that the 70th anniversary of the Acropolis Rally is a great occasion to celebrate not only the past, but also the future.” .

“The two-year extension of the agreement is the result of the excellent cooperation, the trust between the Greek government, the FIA ​​and the WRC promoter, but also the impeccable organization we have had in the last two editions.”

“This year’s Rally of the Gods will be an exciting experience. Everyone is invited to see history unfold before their eyes and to witness the beauty of Greece.”

As for next year, the WRC is looking to add new events to the 2023 calendar. Locations interested in hosting a WRC rally include Saudi Arabia, the UK (which is hoping to return after a few years away), the Latvia – favorite – and the United States.