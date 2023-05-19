The 2023 WRC World Championship is almost halfway there, but it’s already time to think about preparing for next season. In 2024, the World Rally calendar will be expanded to 14 events, with Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Kingdom all battling for a place.

Already this season the WRC was supposed to present 14 events thanks to the entry of a rally to be held in the Middle East. However, things did not materialize and this year 13 appointments will be held, to then move on to 14 starting from 2024.

“Our ambition is to have 14 seasonal events. I think we will be satisfied with 14 events for the medium-term future,” WRC director Simon Larkin told Motorsport.com.

“I think it’s the best solution for the teams in terms of testing, logistics and transport. It doesn’t make sense to increase the number of events. We are not Formula 1 or MotoGP, which can do back-to-back. We we don’t want to do that.”

“If we are going to have 14 events, each of them should be a unique chapter in the story of the season and I think if we can get an event in the Middle East for next year, and this is in our plans, I think we would be very satisfied for the calendar and atmosphere of every single event. I think a desert-style event is what we are missing.”

The 2024 calendar is starting to take shape: last weekend Portugal announced that it had reached a new agreement with the WRC to extend the contract also for 2024 with an option to extend it to 2025.

The gravel event joins Monte-Carlo, Sweden, Acropolis, Safari, Rally Central Europe and Chile, all of which have already signed contracts for 2024. Finland, Sardinia and Japan should be able to renew their contracts and be on the calendar again next year.

Latvia has already been announced as a new addition for next year and will take over from Rally Estonia. The only question marks, to date, are related to the future of Rally Croatia and Rally Mexico.

Rally Mexico is back on the calendar this year but now has no contract for next year. Rally Chile already has a contract for 2024, but the WRC wants to do 2 rallies on American soil. The WRC would like to return to racing in Croatia and it appears the event’s promoters are close to agreeing to a multi-year renewal to stay on the calendar.

As we told you last January, the WRC promoters are also working to bring the World Rally Championship back to racing in the United States. The project is taking shape, especially after the success of an event held in April in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which was positively received by the FIA. In September there will be the candidacy of the event with a full rally. The FIA ​​will decide if it will already be ready to enter 2024 or if, instead, we will have to wait another year to see the return of the USA to the calendar.

“If we want to go racing in the United States, we have to not only have a purely sporting context, but also an event. It has to be more than just showing up with the cars and organizing a rally. We have to make sure we have all the elements of entertainment and construction that American fans can enjoy.”

“They are very different [dal resto degli appassionati di motorsport nel mondo], we have to educate them about rallies. For that reason we have to have more show rehearsals, as they call them there, or super special rehearsals, just like we do in Mexico. We have to make sure we have the right model, because the last thing we want is to go to a place like the United States and do an event they don’t like.”

“We know we have a lot of die-hard fans in America, because we see it from those who watch WRC+ and those who follow on social media. We will take our time to make things right.”

The United Kingdom is also awaiting an answer, proposing a rally in Northern Ireland. Currently the event has until the end of May to secure the £3million funding needed. Larkin said he is in regular contact with British government officials.

“We are trying to make every effort we can and that includes actively participating in discussions with trading partners which we are conducting in parallel with discussions with the government,” concluded Larkin.