WRC / The 2023 world championship ends with Evans’ victory | FormulaPassion

Toyota triumph

The 2023 World Rally Championship is officially over with the third victory of the season by Elfyn Evansprotagonist in Japan in the home appointment of the Toyota which celebrates the Constructors’ title in the best possible way in front of the compatriot public not only with the success of the Welshman, but also with a triplet completed by Sébastian Ogier and this year’s world champion Kalle Rovanperä.

Hyundai flop

Toyota which, in this way, beats the competition of Hyundai, which also opened the Japanese stage with Thierry Neuville’s success in SS1. However, the Belgian, like Dani Sordo, had to give up the fight for victory in SS8 at the end of a Friday characterized by the consolation of the best time Esapekka Lappifresh from renewal for next season. On a day marked by bad weather (complete with the cancellation of the SS4), Toyota offered the maximum of its potential with two victories from Evans and three from the local idol Takamoto Katsutarepeated with another five best times during the Italian night on Saturday against Evans’ two, more consistent in his results just like the eight-time world champion Ogier and the new world champion Rovanperä, with Lappi in the role of Hyundai’s standard bearer with another best time.

See you in 2024

The last day was more positive for the South Korean manufacturer, with three successes for Neuville and two for Katsuta, however insufficient to oust Evans from the role of leader of the Rally Japan, which rewards the Welshman for the third time in this championship after the successes in Croatia and Estonia. Toyota thus celebrates a real triumph with the hat-trick in this Rally and with the conquest of the Constructors’ championship title, thus becoming the team to beat in view of the next world championship, when the WRC presents itself in Sweden on February 15th for the first round of the 2024 championship.

WRC | Rally Japan 2023, final ranking – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Elfyn Evans Toyota 3:32:08.8 2 Sébastien Ogier Toyota +1:17.7 3 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1:46.5 4 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +2:50.3 5 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +3:10.3 6 Oct Tänak Ford +3:28.3 7 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda (WRC2) +7:33.7 8 Nikolay Gryazin Skoda (WRC2) +8:49.6 9 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) +19:25.9 10 Hiroki Araj Peugeot +22:22.7