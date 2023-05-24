The Rally Italia Sardegna was presented at the headquarters of the Automobile Club d’Italia, which will take place from 1 to 4 June, for the twentieth time on the Isola dei Quattro Mori. The Italia Sardegna rally is organized by the Automobile Club of Italy and is the sixth round of the World Rally Championship.

The President of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani illustrated the details of the Italian world champion event; the Councilor for Tourism, Crafts and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia; Giulio Pes of San Vittorio, President of the ACI Sardinia regional committee and President of AC Sassari; Settimo Nizzi, Mayor of Olbia; Marco Franzelli, Director of RAI Sport; Antonio Turitto, General Manager of Rally Italia Sardegna.

A staff of 1,000 people works in the event, the competition has a route of 1,170 km, of which 322 divided into 19 special stages. There are 74 registered crews representing 27 nations, a record number, including 8 Sardinian crews. There are 130 medical personnel on duty, 80 technical intervention vehicles and 53 rescue vehicles.

Start and finish line in Olbia. Thursday 1 June after the start at 18.02 from the Lungomare Olbia, immediately the television special stage at 18.05. Friday 2, 6 timed stretches, including the two passages on the long and unprecedented 50 km “Monte Lerno”, the longest stage in the history of the RIS. Saturday 3rd, 8 more special stages and Sunday 4th final stage with the last 4 time trials before the finish and the final podium starting at 3pm.

The national TV coverage is unprecedented, which will add up to the international live coverage of WRC+, thanks to the massive intervention of RAI which will broadcast 5 special stages, 1 of which live for the first time on RAI 2.

The speakers underlined all the aspects relating to the ACI event which, in collaboration with the Sardinia region, has become a point of reference for the effective promotion of motor sport at the highest levels through entertainment. Here are the speeches:

Angelo Sticchi Damiani: “We went to Sardinia when organizing a world rally became too expensive for a private individual. Then as ACI we went to Sardinia, at first complicated relationships, very complicated. We resisted aware that we have the most beautiful route in the world in a setting that is the most beautiful in the world, from the sea to the hinterland. There are wonderful and suggestive places in the hinterland that have been discovered thanks to the rally. We realized that it was a gamble that could not be lost. Then this regional administration arrived”.

“We have Councilor Chessa here who confirms this increasingly effective dialogue. Sardinia is an island and you have to go there specifically. Once you go you fall in love. From a sporting logistical point of view it was not easy, for the costs that must be faced for a trip to an island. We are the only stage of the World Cup that takes place on an island. It was I who insisted, even though I was not president, with the ACI to go to the island, and at the “The beginning were very difficult passages. When you believe in something and have visions, the goal is achieved”.

“We are respecting what Europe is asking of us from an environmental point of view and under various other aspects. In Italy we have over 20 million highly polluting cars, we worry about something else, but when we get rid of this mass of polluting vehicles. We must be realistic and start from the Italian situation. The Nordic countries do not have this ballast that we carry with us. We have a new government that shows sensitivity on the subject. Mobility is a right and must be guaranteed. From this we must contribute, also through the rally ‘ Italy, to achieve the goals that we all want to achieve”.