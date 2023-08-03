When a beloved driver returns to racing in the WRC after years of leaving, there is always so much interest around. But the return of Jari-Matti Latvala tastes even more special.

The current Toyota Racing team principal will race this weekend at the wheel of the fourth official GR Yaris Rally1 – albeit with a slightly different livery than that of Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta – joined by Juho Hanninen at the notes.

A return that amplifies the interest of the Finns, because Latvala managed to win 18 WRC rallies without winning a world title, but it also has the same effect for fans from other nations. He was one of the fastest riders of the last 20 years, one of the most spectacular, who always put his heart before rationality.

Jari-Matti’s GR Yaris Rally1 will be recognizable not only by a different livery from the others, but also by the number 97 on the sides. The 38-year-old, during the last years of his racing career, raced with the number 10. It is possible to retrieve the photos of him from his time in Toyota, with the Yaris WRC Plus, to realize this.

Changing numbers is not a mere whim or an enforced assignment. It is a precise choice by Latvala himself, who also explained the reasons that led him to change the 10 to the 97 this weekend.

“I’ve always used number 10. I’ve used it for several years. But why did I switch to number 97? It’s the year WRC cars were launched. My father bought a Ford Escort World Rally Car at the late 1997. It was the greatest car I had ever seen up to that point in my life. It was magnificent.”

“But not all. 1997 was the year when I went to Canada with my cousin. And that was the best year of my childhood”, he concluded in his video released on all his official pages on the main social platforms .

