Ogier flies to Kenya, but Rovanperä remains the leader
Memorable weekend in Africa for Sebastien Ogieragain winner of Safari Rally after the success already obtained in 2021. The eight-time French world champion, who this year decided to participate in the world championship without taking part in all the events on the calendar, achieved his third success of the season after those already obtained in Monaco and Mexico , obtaining important points for the climb in the standings. Thanks to this statement, Ogier has in fact achieved in fourth position Ott Tänak, now tied on 97 points. The two pilots, moreover, are now at just one point behind Elfyn Evans and five behind Neuville. Different situation, however, for the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperäwhich with the second place in Kenya maintains the leadership of the world with 139 lengths37 points clear of the Belgian Hyundai.
WRC | Drivers standings after Safari Rally 2023 (Round 7)
|POS.
|PILOT
|CAR
|POINTS
|1
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Toyota
|139
|2
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai
|102
|3
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota
|98
|4
|Sebastien Ogier
|Toyota
|97
|5
|Ott Tanak
|Ford
|97
|6
|Esapekka Lappi
|Hyundai
|68
|7
|Dani Deaf
|Hyundai
|46
|8
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota
|35
|9
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
|Ford
|20
|10
|Craig Breen
|Hyundai
|19
WRC | Team ranking after Safari Rally 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|283
|2
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|241
|3
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|174
SECOND NEXT SAFARI SWEEP! 🤩
The third Toyota 1-2-3-4 finish in Kenya, 30 years after the first! 🙌#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #SafariRallyKenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/HcWLaNkOVT
— TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRT (@TGR_WRC) June 25, 2023
Toyota higher and higher
Nothing changes, however, as far as the constructors’ classification is concerned, with the Toyota which continues to enjoy the leadership this season, considerably increasing the gap on Hyundai and Ford, respectively in second and third position. To favor the extension of the Japanese house on the competition was above all the poker obtained in Kenyawith the first four places in the final standings conquered, in order, by Ogier, Rovanperä, Evans and Katsuta.
#WRC #Team #driver #standings #Safari #Rally #FormulaPassion
Leave a Reply