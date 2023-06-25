Ogier flies to Kenya, but Rovanperä remains the leader

Memorable weekend in Africa for Sebastien Ogieragain winner of Safari Rally after the success already obtained in 2021. The eight-time French world champion, who this year decided to participate in the world championship without taking part in all the events on the calendar, achieved his third success of the season after those already obtained in Monaco and Mexico , obtaining important points for the climb in the standings. Thanks to this statement, Ogier has in fact achieved in fourth position Ott Tänak, now tied on 97 points. The two pilots, moreover, are now at just one point behind Elfyn Evans and five behind Neuville. Different situation, however, for the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperäwhich with the second place in Kenya maintains the leadership of the world with 139 lengths37 points clear of the Belgian Hyundai.

WRC | Drivers standings after Safari Rally 2023 (Round 7)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 139 2 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 102 3 Elfyn Evans Toyota 98 4 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 97 5 Ott Tanak Ford 97 6 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 68 7 Dani Deaf Hyundai 46 8 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 35 9 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford 20 10 Craig Breen Hyundai 19

WRC | Team ranking after Safari Rally 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 283 2 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 241 3 M-Sport Ford WRT 174

Toyota higher and higher

Nothing changes, however, as far as the constructors’ classification is concerned, with the Toyota which continues to enjoy the leadership this season, considerably increasing the gap on Hyundai and Ford, respectively in second and third position. To favor the extension of the Japanese house on the competition was above all the poker obtained in Kenyawith the first four places in the final standings conquered, in order, by Ogier, Rovanperä, Evans and Katsuta.