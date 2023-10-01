The Estonian takes the Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport to triumph after an imperious performance. Suninen’s exit gives third place to Evans, but Rovanpera counters by winning the final Power Stage. Toyota world champion of manufacturers

It ends in glory Rally of Chile For Oct Tanak and the Ford Puma Rally1. The Estonian is reborn on the South American dirt roads, wins overwhelmingly against the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Of Thierry Neuville and it rediscovers itself as great after years of crisis and misunderstandings suffered by the Korean company itself. Tanak rediscovers the instinct of the ancient fighter and gives the Korean cars no chance, ending up forcing Teemu Suninen to a capital error in the fifteenth and penultimate special.

ROVANPERA-EVANS, DRAW AND DRAW — He was able to take advantage of Suninen’s retirement Elfyn Evansgood at taking the third place finish with his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 after a long head-to-head with his teammate Kalle Rovanpera. A few points nibbled away in the standings, therefore. There Power Stage final of El Ponen however, he saw the reigning champion set the best time ahead of Evans, effectively canceling the progress of English. Draw and draw thereforedistances unchanged: only two races remain and for Evans the comeback margins they’re starting to get tight. Meanwhile, Toyota takes the manufacturers’ crownthanks also to the dedication of Katsuta who finished excellent fifth after a race without errors. See also Marcelo unleashes madness in Greece in his presentation with Olympiacos

THE YOUNG PEOPLE OF WRC 2 IN THE FOREGROUND — With the remaining Ford Puma Rally1’s Heller And Munster having fallen to the rear due to errors at the end of the second stage, the WRC 2 drivers celebrated as they reaped plenty of overall points. Oliver Solberg he finishes sixth with the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, ahead of Gus Greensmith and to a Sami Pajari who bites his fingers for the disastrous ending of the second stage from which he was unable to recover. The stop of Kajetanowiczleft with a broken rear suspension a few stages from the end, allows him to stretch into the subclass WRC 2 Challenger. The final part of the match then sees the redemption of Yohan Rosselwho ultimately finished ninth overall with his Citroen C3 Rally2 closing the gap on Mikkelsen from a title perspective with just a handful of points. It also relaunches itself in the finale Nikolay Gryazin who claws for tenth place overall and fifth in class with his Fabia, keeping a safe distance Emilio Rosselot however, very happy for having been, with his Citroen C3 Rally2, the best of the Chilean patrol. See also The possible eleven of the Argentine team to face Colombia: Scaloni will make big changes

A TREMENDOUS RACE — The dirt roads of Chile are confirmed “machine splitter” making a discreet selection and reducing the cars at the finish line to just thirty-six units. Among those who had to surrender also Diego Dominguez jr. therefore left empty-handed WRC 3: to win the Peruvian Eduardo Castro who from a “sacrificial victim” becomes a solitary king. Also Eduardo Kovacs wins alone in the ranking WRC Masters Cupwith a thrill at the end of the second stage when he is forced to resort to the Super Rally for his Skoda Fabia.

THE NEW CENTRAL EUROPEAN — The caravan of WRC then leave the South America, and heads towards Europe. The last weekend of October will take place on Central European Rallya type of Four Regions “super” version with specials between Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic and base a Passau. A transnational race that could theoretically close the accounts for other titles, including the absolute, with one match ahead of the Japanese final in mid-November… See also Ferrari Challenge still pink with the Pin: "Women, you can win"

RALLY OF CHILE, THE FINAL RANKING — Here is the final ranking of the 2023 Chile Rally, the third to last round of the World Rally Championship:

Tanak/Jarveoja (Ford Puma Rally1) in 3:06:38 Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) at 42”1; Evans/Scott (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) at 1’06”9; Rovanpera/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) at 1’04”1; Katsuta/Johnston (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) at 4’41”5. Solberg/Edomondson (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) at 8’18”5 (1.WRC 2).

wrc world championship 2023, the ranking — The situation of the 2023 WRC World Rally Championship with two tests to go:

Rovanpera (Fin/Toyota) 217 Evans (GB/Toyota) 186 Neuville (Bel/Hyundai) 155 Tanak (East/Ford) 146 Ogier (Fra/Ford) 109