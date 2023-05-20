M-Sport, there’s still a lot of work to do. Ott Tanak, in his first year after returning to Dovenby Hall at the wheel of the Ford Puma Rally1, is fighting for the WRC Drivers’ title, but the perception of him is that of not having an adequate means to achieve the goal.

This year he has already won at the Swedish Rally, the second round of the season, and was also leader of the standings. He now sits in second place with 81 points, 17 less than leader Kalle Rovanpera. Yet Puma doesn’t seem to be able to guarantee him the desired performance.

At the Rally of Portugal, an event in which the Estonian finished in fourth place, the Estonian struggled above all on a rough surface, i.e. in the second passages of the specials, with the most ruined route.

Hyundai Motorsport, after the difficulties of last season, has improved a lot. Toyota Racing continues to lead the category with the GR Yaris Rally1. M-Sport Ford has instead remained stationary, or almost. That’s why Tanak has tried to encourage his team, pointing out how the Rally of Portugal has given the engineers at Dovenby Hall and Ford Performance the necessary data to improve the performance of the Puma.

“We have a lot of work to do and overall the Rally of Portugal was demanding for us. I struggled a lot, now it’s a question of understanding how to evolve the car”.

Ott Tanak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“Rally Portugal was my second gravel event with Puma. In Mexico I wasn’t entirely sure what I felt, because we had quite a few technical problems there. So it was difficult to understand what we were missing or what was going on.”

“But I would say that the Rally of Portugal has allowed us to understand much more and I would say that the engineers now have enough information to be able to improve the car.”

“When the surface is smooth we can ride, let’s say not very well, but at a good level. When, on the other hand, the surface is more ruined, rough, then we lack a lot”.

“Last year it would have been a good position and a good starting point, but obviously a year has gone by and they’re all at a good level, while we’re behind. There’s a big job to do and time is short.” .

Tanak revealed that he believes the Puma has improved since Rally Mexico thanks to the developments made to the drivetrain, although the team was unable to provide further updates for Portugal. The team tested a new rear wing during pre-event testing in Portugal.

“After the Mexico Rally we made an update to the transmission and this is helping us, but as I said before the rally we weren’t able to bring new components to the car we’ve been working on. Obviously there’s still a lot to do.” Tanak concluded.