Last week, Ott Tanak formalized his move to the Ford team after leaving Hyundai at the end of the season with a year left on his contract. This move saw the 2019 world champion reunite with the British team who launched him in the 2011 WRC. It was with M-Sport that the Estonian took his first podium in 2012 (in Sardinia), and the first of 17 victories in 2017.

The 35-year-old has only had a glimpse of M-Sport’s Ford Puma after a test at Greystoke Forest, but is already convinced the team can offer a package capable of competing for the title next year. “At the moment Toyota and Kalle Rovanpera are the two to beat and I would say M-Sport is the right place,” Tanak told Autosport/Motorsport.com.

“There are people who have a great passion for doing it, so I believe this is the right place and should give me the chance to do it. I wouldn’t call it unfinished business because we have already won the championship, so the job has been done, but on the other side we have everything it takes to challenge for the championship and fight for the title. I would like to give myself the chance to fight again for the title. Winning a championship is always the biggest challenge and it will never be easy. It means you are the best of the best. It would mean everything, no doubt, but doing it is no easy challenge, it’s a lot of work and everything has to come together. It will be a good job.”

Ott Tanak, M-Sport Photo by: M-Sport

Tanak said he has received assurances that M-Sport will be able to maintain Puma’s development to ensure it remains competitive against Toyota and Hyundai teams that boast bigger budgets. “I’m sure the potential is there,” added Tanak. The team has a great infrastructure and strong support from Ford, so if we all work together and we really want to, we can make it all happen.”

“For sure, all the other big manufacturer teams, when they get going, are able to move very fast and I know that in other places too the rate of development can be very fast. I’m sure we can do it. There won’t be no limitations on the development front and that’s the most important thing. M-Sport wants to show who they are in the sport, so I’m sure it’s going to be an interesting period. It’s definitely not going to be easy and against the two big teams it’s going to be a challenge. on the other hand, being an outsider, it can be a lot of fun.”

Tanak is not expected to make the first full test with Puma until next month’s pre-event test, ahead of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally. This is due to a change to the testing regulations for 2023 introduced by the FIA. Last season teams had 30 days of testing to adjust to the new cars, but this year the duration was reduced to 21 days for three-manufacturer teams and 14 days for two-manufacturer teams.