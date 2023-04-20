It’s difficult. This would be enough to outline the situation in Croatia, site of the fourth round of the WRC. Craig Breen has been gone for a week, having died of fatal injuries following an accident during the pre-event test that was taking place near Lobor, but his absence is very present in the Service Park a loud silence.

An oxymoron which, however, well explains the environment, weighed down by the lack of the 33-year-old who should have raced at the wheel of the third official Hyundai i20 N Rally1 alongside Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.

This weekend, however, his car number 42 will remain stationary and displayed in the service stand inside the Hyundai Motorsport hospitality, with the driver’s name in white on a black background above it, a few centimeters from the door.

In the hours following the news of Craig Breen’s death, all his colleagues wrote something, thoughts, sentences, or even just a memory for the Irishman’s family, or for the colleague himself. One way to try to make sense of what happened, not to hold back emotions for an event that is difficult to predict and even more complex to accept, thinking about where and how that i20 N Rally1 ended up against a fence that up to a few it hadn’t been there years ago, on the outside of that curve.

Today, at the end of the first lap of the Rally of Croatia Shakedown, several drivers gave another reminder of Craig. Many, including teammate Neuville, spoke of a race weekend to do to honor him.

Resounding in the air, in the heads of all those who followed Craig Breen’s last week, from the news of his death at the funeral held on 18 April at Ferrybank, however, there are the words of a pilot who already shortly after the accident he had expressed the deepest concepts to express his emotions, to talk about Breen in a non-trivial way. This pilot is Ott Tanak.

“It’s difficult, it’s demanding, it’s very hard for all of us,” said the M-Sport Ford driver once he took off his helmet and balaclava to the WRC+ microphones. “It’s the void inside and it’s eating us alive, therefore. .. it’s enough. But yeah, I promised to give Jackie a smile [la madre di Breen, ndr]”.

Tanak visited the Breen family at their home in Slieverue last weekend before traveling to Croatia to take part in reconnaissance of the rally. He got to talk to parents, Craig’s sister, Kellie, drawing exceptional strength above all from mother Jackie.

“She had so much positive energy when I visited her last Sunday and… And they are wonderful people. And they have tried to raise really happy children. ‘energy, therefore… We go forward, we go forward and so you do too [riferito alla famiglia di Craig]. Thank you,” concluded the 2019 WRC world champion.