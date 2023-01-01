57 rallies, 15 victories, a world title and two teams for which he raced. A lot of water has passed under the bridges, but now Ott Tanak is ready to return to defend the colors of the M-Sport Ford team.

Malcolm Wilson’s facility welcomes him back with open arms after seeing him win 2 rallies with the Fiesta (Rally Italia Sardegna and Rally Germany in 2017). Then the Estonian chose the flattery of … Continue reading

