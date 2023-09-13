Suninen returns

The troubled 2023 world championship Hyundai will see another novelty in the official line-up of the South Korean team: after the terrible death of Craig Breen in Croatia, the team had focused on the Spaniard Dani Sordo to replace the late Irish driver together with Esapekka Lappi and Thierry Neuville, thus composing its own trio of pilots. In the last few hours, however, Hyundai has promoted another Finnish as Teemu Suninenthis year mainly involved in WRC-2 and already called for the gravel tests in Estonia and Finland, in which he had always reached the top-5.

Debut in WRC on asphalt

The 29-year-old will now make his debut on asphalt on the occasion of the first edition of Central European Rallywhich will take place in stages that will include three different nations: Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic. In preparation for the event, Suninen will participate with the i20 N Rally 1 in the Austrian national test, so as to be able to compete to the best of his abilities in the penultimate event of the season, which will most likely also see the presence of Sébastien Ogier.

Uncertain future for Sordo

The Finn will thus take the place of the veteran Sordo, on the podium in the last Acropolis Rally. However, the future of the 40-year-old Spaniard has not yet been made official by Hyundai: the latter, in fact, recently confirmed his participation in the Japan Rally, the last one on the calendar this year, even if no official information has yet been received on the matter. The same goes for the next championshipwith his presence not yet guaranteed.