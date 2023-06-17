Hyundai Motorsport has partially lifted the reservations on the crew destined to replace Craig Breen and Paul Nagle after the tragic death of the Irishman from Slieverue which took place on April 13 during a pre-event test of the Rally of Croatia, near Lobor.

These are Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula. The two Finns will race at the wheel of the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 at Rally Estonia and Rally Finland, the two rallies to be held between July and August after the Safari.

Suninen will thus join Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi in the two rallies in which Breen should have raced in the third i20. Suninen will also be involved in development testing of the i20 Rally1 and Rally2, the latter being the car he has raced so far this season.

The Finn has joined the Hyundai Motorsport Driver development Program (HMDP), relaunched for the occasion with the clear intention of training drivers for the team’s future in the WRC who can race on Rally1s, also considering the age of the three drivers owners currently employed.

Emil Lindholm also enters the HMDP with immediate effect. As Motorsport.com had anticipated a few weeks ago, the Finn, together with navigator Reeta Hamalainen, was in the Korean team’s sights and the operation went through.

Of course, Lindholm – at least for now – will not be employed on the i20 N Rally1, but he has been hired to improve and one day become part of the rotation of the owners in the upper category of the WRC.

Lindholm and Hamalainen will leave the TokSport team, the team with which they won the WRC2 2022 title and with which they raced up to Rally Italia Sardegna, to move under the Hyundai Motorsport banner and race with the i20 N Rally2 which until now has been Suninen and Markkula.

Emil Lindholm, Hyundai Motorsport Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai has also announced that it will continue to support Fabrizio Zaldivar, who is also behind the wheel of an i20 N Rally2. The team will continue to monitor the situation in the WRC market to expand its driver roster for HMDP this season with the aim of having a strong roster of talent to secure a top-class future.

With Suninen’s arrival at Hyundai, Dani Sordo’s program will remain unchanged. The Spaniard will race in the rallies already scheduled at the beginning of the season. Hyundai will reveal later in the season if Suninen will be running the missing races or if, instead, he will rely on another driver. However, it is likely that if Suninen does well in Estonia and Sweden, he could be the one to end the season in the official WRC team.

Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim said: “We are delighted to relaunch Hyundai Motorsport’s driver development program with immediate effect. We already have experienced drivers such as Thierry, Esapekka and Dani, but now the direction is to look towards the younger generation. and help them realize their potential.”

“By supporting emerging talent with this programme, we can honor the memory of Craig Breen, who as a rally enthusiast has always been deeply involved in educating young people, and strengthen our commitment to the WRC. It is important that a manufacturer like Hyundai supports young drivers, as we are able to offer them the opportunity to take the next steps to become future world champions.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal, added: “The Hyundai Motorsport driver development program is not here to fill a gap, but is a strategic platform to ensure Hyundai has more choices and options among the young drivers out there. We already have an exciting stable of talent, including Teemu and Emil, and I look forward to supporting their development as we begin to build the program further.”