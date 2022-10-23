In Spain there Toyota dominated the twelfth stage of the World Rally WRC 2022 with Sebastien Ogierwhich won ahead of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and the new World Champion Kalle Rovanperä. With the success of Ogier Toyota in Spain it also celebrated the conquest of the World Constructors’ World 2022.

WRC Rally Spain 2022 results

The Rally of Spain was dominated by Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier. The Frenchman won the world championship RACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada rally, on the dirt roads of Catalonia. The victory of the Toyota crew was clear, without too many worries of mind, scoring well 8 successes of Special Tests.

Sebastien Ogier on Toyota won the Rally of Spain in Catalonia

The fight for second place was more balanced, where Hyundai from Neuville excelled. The young world champion Rovanpera he settled for third place, ahead of Tänak, Deaf and Evans.

WRC podium Rally Spain 2022

1. Ogier / Veillas (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Neuville / Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

3. Kovanpera / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

Toyota is 2022 World Rally Champion

WRC 2022 classification RALLY SPAIN

POS # CREW CAR CLASS TIME 1 1 Sébastien Ogier

Benjamin Veillas Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 2: 44’43.9 2 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 16.4 3 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 34.5 4 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 44.0 5 6 Dani Sordo

Candido Carrera Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 1’16.5 6 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 1’51.1 7 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 2’19.1 8 16 Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 2’38.4 9 42 Craig Breen

Paul Nagle Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 2’43.0 10 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet

Vincent Landais Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 3’25.1 11 21 Teemu Suninen

Mikko Markkula Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 9’45.7 12 20 Yohan Rossel

Arnaud Dunand Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 10’18.2 13 24 Nikolay Gryazin

Konstantin Aleksandrov Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 10’39.0 14 22 Emil Lindholm

Reeta Hämäläinen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 11’18.3 15 25 Jari Huttunen

Mikko Lukka Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 11’42.8 16 23 Kajetan Kajetanowicz

Maciek Szczepaniak Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 11’56.2 17 34 Sami Pajari

Enni Mälkönen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 12’38.3 18 41 Fabrizio Zaldivar

Marcelo Der Ohannesian Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 13’10.2 19 28 Jan Solans

Rodrigo Sanjuan Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 13’16.3 20 39 Mikołaj Marczyk

Szymon Gospodarczyk Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 13’34.7 21 32 Georg Linnamae

James Morgan Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 13’35.5 22 31 Josh McErlean

James Fulton Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 13’36.1 23 37 Grégoire Munster

Louis Louka Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 13’38.8 24 40 Mikko Heikkilä

Samu Vaaleri Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 14’50.2 25 26 Pepe López

Borja Rozada Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 15’33.9 26 45 Armin Kremer

Ella Kremer Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 16’08.8 27 46 Mauro Miele

Luca Beltrame Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 17’52.6 28 9 Jourdan Serderidis

Frédéric Miclotte Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 17’54.3 29 65 William Creighton

Liam Regan Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 18’18.6 30 59 Lauri Joona

Mikael Korhonen Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 19’52.2 31 57 Jan Černý

Petr Černohorský Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 20’01.2 32 38 Johannes Keferbock

Ilka Minor Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 20’06.6 33 61 Emmanuel Guigou

Jules Escartefigue Alpine A110 Rally RGT 20’42.1 34 47 Jean-Michel Raoux

Laurent Magat Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 22’31.9 35 36 Eduard Pons

Dani Muntadas Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 22’56.8 36 30 Bruno Bulacia

Carlos del Barrio Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 23’20.5 37 58 Diego Jr.

Rogelio Penate Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 25’37.0 38 43 Daniel Chwist

Kamil Heller Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 26’18.0 39 68 Victor Cartier

Marine Maye Toyota Yaris Rally2-Kit RC2 26’19.5 40 63 Philippe Baffoun

Charlyne Quartini Alpine A110 Rally RGT 26’23.2 41 67 Yanis Desangles

Nicolas Theron Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 28’39.5 42 48 Eamonn Boland

Michael Joseph Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 29’24.3 43 70 Gabriele Cogni

Giacomo Ciucci Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 30’01.6 44 29 Alejandro Cachón

Alejandro López Fernández Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 30’59.1 45 49 Fabrizio Arengi

Massimiliano Bosi Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 33’51.1 46 52 Luke Anear

Alan Harryman Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 34’03.8 47 56 Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz

Jordi Hereu Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 37’03.8 48 76 Mariano Parés

Eduard Ferrán Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 37’09.4 49 60 Zoltán László

Tamás Kürti Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 37’57.6 50 74 Paolo Strabello

Davide Bianchi Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 38’07.7 51 72 Alejandro Zavaleta

Diego Sanjuan Renault Clio Rally4 RC4 39’26.7 52 73 Zósimo Hernández

José Ignacio Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 40’44.6 53 53 Armando Pereira

Jules Russier Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 42’54.6 54 77 Paolo Raviglione

Alessandro Rappoldi Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 50’41.0 55 44 Gus Greensmith

Jonas Andersson Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 52’24.7 56 62 Roberto Gobbin

Fabio Grimaldi Abarth 124 Rally RGT RGT 1: 15’15.7 57 54 Henk Vossen

Radboud van Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1: 17’29.0 58 51 Rakan Al-Rashed

Hugo Magalhaes Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1: 20’29.6 59 50 Patrick Déjean

Yannick Jammes Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 2: 15’37.9 WRC 2022 final classification of the Rally of Spain 2022

WRC Rally Spain video

Highlights WRC Rally Spain VIDEO

