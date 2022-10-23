In Spain there Toyota dominated the twelfth stage of the World Rally WRC 2022 with Sebastien Ogierwhich won ahead of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and the new World Champion Kalle Rovanperä. With the success of Ogier Toyota in Spain it also celebrated the conquest of the World Constructors’ World 2022.
WRC Rally Spain 2022 results
The Rally of Spain was dominated by Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier. The Frenchman won the world championship RACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada rally, on the dirt roads of Catalonia. The victory of the Toyota crew was clear, without too many worries of mind, scoring well 8 successes of Special Tests.
The fight for second place was more balanced, where Hyundai from Neuville excelled. The young world champion Rovanpera he settled for third place, ahead of Tänak, Deaf and Evans.
WRC podium Rally Spain 2022
1. Ogier / Veillas (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Neuville / Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
3. Kovanpera / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
WRC 2022 classification RALLY SPAIN
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|CLASS
|TIME
|1
|1
|Sébastien Ogier
Benjamin Veillas
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|2: 44’43.9
|2
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|16.4
|3
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|34.5
|4
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|44.0
|5
|6
|Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|1’16.5
|6
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|1’51.1
|7
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|2’19.1
|8
|16
|Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|2’38.4
|9
|42
|Craig Breen
Paul Nagle
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|2’43.0
|10
|7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
Vincent Landais
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|3’25.1
|11
|21
|Teemu Suninen
Mikko Markkula
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|9’45.7
|12
|20
|Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|10’18.2
|13
|24
|Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|10’39.0
|14
|22
|Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|11’18.3
|15
|25
|Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|11’42.8
|16
|23
|Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Maciek Szczepaniak
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|11’56.2
|17
|34
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|12’38.3
|18
|41
|Fabrizio Zaldivar
Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|13’10.2
|19
|28
|Jan Solans
Rodrigo Sanjuan
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|13’16.3
|20
|39
|Mikołaj Marczyk
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|13’34.7
|21
|32
|Georg Linnamae
James Morgan
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|13’35.5
|22
|31
|Josh McErlean
James Fulton
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|13’36.1
|23
|37
|Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|13’38.8
|24
|40
|Mikko Heikkilä
Samu Vaaleri
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|14’50.2
|25
|26
|Pepe López
Borja Rozada
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|15’33.9
|26
|45
|Armin Kremer
Ella Kremer
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|16’08.8
|27
|46
|Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|17’52.6
|28
|9
|Jourdan Serderidis
Frédéric Miclotte
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|17’54.3
|29
|65
|William Creighton
Liam Regan
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|18’18.6
|30
|59
|Lauri Joona
Mikael Korhonen
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|19’52.2
|31
|57
|Jan Černý
Petr Černohorský
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|20’01.2
|32
|38
|Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|20’06.6
|33
|61
|Emmanuel Guigou
Jules Escartefigue
|Alpine A110 Rally
|RGT
|20’42.1
|34
|47
|Jean-Michel Raoux
Laurent Magat
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|22’31.9
|35
|36
|Eduard Pons
Dani Muntadas
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|22’56.8
|36
|30
|Bruno Bulacia
Carlos del Barrio
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|23’20.5
|37
|58
|Diego Jr.
Rogelio Penate
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|25’37.0
|38
|43
|Daniel Chwist
Kamil Heller
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|26’18.0
|39
|68
|Victor Cartier
Marine Maye
|Toyota Yaris Rally2-Kit
|RC2
|26’19.5
|40
|63
|Philippe Baffoun
Charlyne Quartini
|Alpine A110 Rally
|RGT
|26’23.2
|41
|67
|Yanis Desangles
Nicolas Theron
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|28’39.5
|42
|48
|Eamonn Boland
Michael Joseph
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|29’24.3
|43
|70
|Gabriele Cogni
Giacomo Ciucci
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|30’01.6
|44
|29
|Alejandro Cachón
Alejandro López Fernández
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|30’59.1
|45
|49
|Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|33’51.1
|46
|52
|Luke Anear
Alan Harryman
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|34’03.8
|47
|56
|Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz
Jordi Hereu
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|37’03.8
|48
|76
|Mariano Parés
Eduard Ferrán
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|37’09.4
|49
|60
|Zoltán László
Tamás Kürti
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|37’57.6
|50
|74
|Paolo Strabello
Davide Bianchi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|38’07.7
|51
|72
|Alejandro Zavaleta
Diego Sanjuan
|Renault Clio Rally4
|RC4
|39’26.7
|52
|73
|Zósimo Hernández
José Ignacio
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|40’44.6
|53
|53
|Armando Pereira
Jules Russier
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|42’54.6
|54
|77
|Paolo Raviglione
Alessandro Rappoldi
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|50’41.0
|55
|44
|Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|52’24.7
|56
|62
|Roberto Gobbin
Fabio Grimaldi
|Abarth 124 Rally RGT
|RGT
|1: 15’15.7
|57
|54
| Henk Vossen
Radboud van
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1: 17’29.0
|58
|51
|Rakan Al-Rashed
Hugo Magalhaes
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1: 20’29.6
|59
|50
|Patrick Déjean
Yannick Jammes
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|2: 15’37.9
WRC Rally Spain video
It might interest you (indeed I recommend it):
👉 WRC 2022 World Ranking
👉 WRC 2022 World Calendar
👉 All about the WRC
If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP
👉 Car search try
👉 Research topics of technique
👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#WRC #Spain #Toyota #World #Rally #Champion
Leave a Reply