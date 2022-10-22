Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin Veillas are increasingly leaders of the RACC Rally, the Spanish round of the WRC that saw the protagonists face two of the three tests scheduled in the morning under a cloudy sky, but with a dry road surface.

One of the sections, the PS11 “El Montmell 1” (24.18 km), was interrupted and almost immediately sent to the transfer due to the disastrous bang with Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson as protagonists, who suffered from understeer in a right-hand bend ending up against the guardrail on the opposite side.

The Ford Puma turned 180 ° C completely losing the left wheels and standing in the middle of the road without being able to move. The two guys from the M-Sport came out unscathed from the wreck, noting that there was not much to do but raise the white flag and wait for the tow truck, while the fans invaded the path in search of photos.

With the PS canceled, the general classification is the one updated to the previous test of the day, which began with the success of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe in PS9 “Savallà 1” (13.93 km), always third overall on their Hyundai i20 N and now at 14 “2 from the summit still occupied by the leaders Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin Veillas.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The Toyota duo finished in second place in PS9, only to prevail in the subsequent PS10 “Querol – Les Pobles 1” (20.19 km), taking the lead over team mates Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen to 9 “7 after the new World Champions have signed two thirds.

Fourth and 13 “behind the podium there is always the Hyundai of Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja, followed at a safe distance by that of Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera, who will have to be careful in the afternoon because the Toyota driven by Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin was only 3 “behind the Spaniards.

In the wake of the GR Yaris remains the Ford Puma of the M-Sport entrusted to Craig Breen / Paul Nagle with 6 “2 to fill, while a little more detached and in eighth position we find the Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston, now pursued by the Ford by Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria.

With Greensmith / Andersson KO, the Top10 is completed by the Puma of Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais, penalized by 10 “by the stewards after Friday.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

In the WRC2 Class, two other chronometric successes allow the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula to extend on the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov (Toksport WRT), currently second at 25 “6 and with only 0” 4 of advantage on the Citroën C3 Rally2 of PH Sport of the duo Yohan Rossel / Arnaud Dunand.

The French can easily aim for the place of honor, but as we reported yesterday, behind them we must keep an eye on the comeback of Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen, who have climbed fourth with the other Škoda of Toksport WRT and now at 42 ” 2 from the category podium.

In the afternoon, the three aforementioned routes will be repeated starting at 14; 14, then the day will end with the 2.15km Super Special set at 18; 40.