Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin Veillas conclude the First Stage of the RACC Rally in command, the Spanish round of the WRC which, at the end of this Friday, still experienced some moments of great uncertainty, especially due to the weather.

The black clouds that covered the sky of Catalonia all day today have never discharged water on the asphalted paths along the mountains, but only a few drops that have worried the various crews, however able to push to the maximum without ever having to mount the Pirelli when wet.

On PS7 “Les Garrigues Altes 2” (22.64km), Ogier / Veillas were beaten by team mates Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen by just 0 “7, but they responded to them in PS8” Riba-roja 2 “( 13.98km) winning for 1 “2.

Now the French duo of Toyota leads with 4 “8 on the twin GR Yaris driven by the 2022 Champions, who have led the Hyundai i20 N of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe, at the moment confirmed as third force on the field, by 7” 7.

At the foot of the podium are Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja, once again struggling with the malfunction of the hybrid on their Hyundai and forced to settle for chasing teammates at 7 “5.

The fourth place of the Estonians was consolidated in the PS7, when most of the rivals behind them accused the puncture of the front left. Among these we have Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera, who still limit the damage by bringing their Hyundai to the Top5, albeit half a minute away from Tänak / Järveoja.

Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin, who with the third Toyota have now 2 “5 ahead of the M-Sport Ford Puma driven by Craig Breen / Paul Nagle, authors of the overtaking against Takamoto Katsuta’s Toyota / Aaron Johnston, also with flat tires and sobbing hybrid, now eighth at 24.9 from the Irish pair.

The Japanese are pursued by the Fords of Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria and Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson, to complete the Top10, at the edge of which is that of Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais, who after the troubles in the morning reduced to 9 “9 the gap from the tenth place.

Thanks to two test victories, Stage 1 in the WRC2 Class goes to the archive with Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2, with which they push Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov’s Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo back to 12 “7 (Toksport WRT).

In third place, with 4 “away from the place of honor, there is always the Citroën C3 Rally2 of PH Sport of the Yohan Rossel / Arnaud Dunand duo, while Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen are making a great comeback.

Driving the other Škoda of Toksport WRT, the Finns moved into the Top5 at 21 “8 from Jari Huttunen / Mikko Lukka’s Ford Fiesta, with the two of the M-Sport taking the podium in the category at 22” .

On Saturday there are 7 other Specials, divided into two laps of three tests repeated starting at 8; 44, plus a shorter one that will complete Stage 2 in the evening.

Pirelli’s point: “The Hard and Soft combination rewards Toyota”

The fickle weather and a varied choice of tires characterized the first day of the Rally of Catalonia which, however, largely complied with the forecast of the eve with slippery road surfaces, especially in the morning, which gradually became increasingly dirty after the first passages. .

The choice of starting with two hard and four soft in the morning and reversing the tires in the afternoon in the afternoon rewarded the Toyota team. With the new champion Kalle Rovanpera and the reigning champion Sebastian Ogier (first at the end of the day) the Japanese team won seven of the eight special stages of the day against one of Huyndai (Thierry Neuville) who in the first loop chose three hard and three soft to tackle the cold (up to 11 degrees) and wet asphalt of the first hours. In the afternoon, Ford stood out, betting on a drier surface,

According to expectations, the average speeds were also sustained enough with Ogier to set the day record in the SS5 Els Omells – Maldà 2 of 11.05 kilometers, won at an average of 128.8 km / h.

“It was a hard-fought day whose first half ended with the top four riders in the standings in just six seconds. In the afternoon the grip conditions generally improved compared to the morning and with them the times, despite some wet sections, who recommended a mixed tire choice “, explains Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally manager.

“Both the hard and soft tires have ensured reliability on dirty surfaces, with many cuts and generally slippery. For Saturday, the forecast is for a drier weather and with temperatures on average higher than today, which will involve above all the hard compound PZero. “.