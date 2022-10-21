The RACC Rally that the WRC drivers are competing in Spain is becoming more and more interesting and uncertain, also due to the weather that keeps the attention very high as a few drops of rain have started to descend on the asphalted roads of Catalonia.

In the repetition of the first two sections staged this morning there was a back and forth between the Toyotas because the PS5 “Els Omells-Maldà 2″ (11.05km) went to Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin Veillas, while the PS6 ” Serra de la Llena 2 “(11.79km) won – once again – Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen.

With this good performance, the new 2022 champions find second place at 4 “3 from the Yaris entrusted to the French, the new leaders of the event.

The one who suffered a bit more was the Hyundai i20 N of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe, who finished third with 5 “6 to recover in Ogier and now with 3” 3 to manage on their teammates Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja, who are back in competition. with a car fixed after the headaches I had during the morning practice lap.

The Estonians have breathed a little and gained something on the Toyota of Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin, in the Top5 at 9 “9 from the rivals that precede them.

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Following the positions seem to be ‘frozen’ at the moment because Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera remain sixth behind the wheel of a Hyundai that more than this they can not push further, according to them after the PS5, while Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston are behind them. with a fairly large margin.

If nothing else, the Japanese of Toyota has partially rejected the approach of the Ford Puma driven by Craig Breen / Paul Nagle, always the best of the M-Sport drivers with behind and detached companions Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria and Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson , which go to complete the Top 10 in which Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais are trying to re-enter, having solved the technical problems on their Ford in service in the middle of the morning and now 11 “8 from colleagues.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

In the WRC2 Class Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula still first with Hyundai, but his advantage was reduced by Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov’s Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo (Toksport WRT), still second but at 1 “8 after the excellent performance of the PS6.

The duo Yohan Rossel / Arnaud Dunand keep in third place the Citroën C3 Rally2 of PH Sport, while after the puncture in the morning, watch out for the ascent of Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen, who with the second Škoda of Toksport WRT won both the PS disputed in this lap and they are trying the comeback, even if they find themselves with 54 “6 to fill from the summit.