Stage 2 of the RACC Rally ends with the rays of the setting sun illuminating the protagonists of the WRC and the roads of Spain, on which Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin Veillas literally flew during this Saturday of competition.

In Catalonia, the Toyota duo today had an enviable consistency of performance also by teammates and reigning champions, Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen, who chased them for a long time with their GR Yaris.

The Finns, however, in the last Super Special 15 “Salou” (2.15 km), staged on the streets invaded by the public, were overtaken by the Hyundai i20 N of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe, winners of the test in a very tight battle for the place of honor that sees these two crews separated by 1 “4, with the Belgians at 20” 7 from the record.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Fourth and with podium hopes that are going to fade a bit we find Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja, at the moment with 14 “5 to recover against Rovanperä (and authors of the same time of Neuville in PS15), while the Hyundai of local idols Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera completes the Top5 36.6 behind the Estonians.

During the day there were no changes of positions to follow, with the exception of the accident retirement of the Ford Puma of Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson during the morning, but still very far from the squares that matter.

The Toyota driven by Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin is sixth, closely followed by the Ford of M-Sport in the hands of Craig Breen / Paul Nagle, who in turn have a good margin of 18 “9 on Takamoto Katsuta’s GR Yaris / Aaron Johnston.

The Fords of Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria and Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais – divided by 45 “5 – complete the overall Top10, at the margins of which we have the protagonists of the WRC2 category.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Here the day was of extension and ordinary administration for Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 with which they have a large margin against the Citroën C3 Rally2 of PH Sport driven by the duo Yohan Rossel / Arnaud Dunand.

Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov’s Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo dropped to third place during Stage 2, with the guys from Toksport WRT who saw teammates Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen approach dangerously, authors of a recovery from applause after the early drilling.

The race will end on Sunday with four other Special Stages, or two distinct courses repeated a couple of times each starting at 7.00.