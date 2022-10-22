There is only one test left at the end of Stage 2 of the RACC Rally, an event of the WRC which on the roads of Spain is seeing Sébastien Ogier / Benjamin Veillas go on a solitary breakaway.

The afternoon reserved a few rays of sunshine and the Toyota driver shone above all, winning the PS12 “Savallà 2” (13.93 km) and the PS13 “Querol – Les Pobles 2” (20.19 km), for then administering in the SS14 “El Montmell 2” (24.18 km) gained significantly on the pursuers.

First among these are always Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen with the other GR Yaris, but dropped to 21 “1 from teammates and now pursued by the Hyundai i20 N of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe, which has gone to 0” 4 from the Champions 2022.

The only ones who on paper could still hope for the podium are Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja, who after having achieved two excellent second times suffered a lot in the SS14, finding themselves 15.9 behind their brand colleagues.

Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

All unchanged as regards the positions to follow, with the Hyundai of local idols Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera winning with a super performance in the PS14 and completing the Top5 still ahead of the Toyota driven by Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin, at the moment to see the Spaniards that have a margin of 13 “6.

Still seventh, but now a little more detached from the GR Yaris, we find the Ford Puma of the M-Sport entrusted to Craig Breen / Paul Nagle, followed at 17 “2 by the Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston eighth.

The Fords of Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria and Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais detached from the Japanese to close the Top10.

In WRC2 Class the PS13 was canceled due to an accident that had Stéphane Sarrazin / Jacques-Julien Renucci as unfortunate protagonists, but this does not stop the ride of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula, always very first.

Emil Lindholm, Reeta Hamalainen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Now behind the Finns is back the Citroën C3 Rally2 of PH Sport of the duo Yohan Rossel / Arnaud Dunand, who overtook the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov (Toksport WRT).

Half a minute from the podium the Fabia of their teammates Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen is coming, certainly to keep an eye on in the remaining tests.

The day will end with the 2.15km Super Special set at 6:40 pm.