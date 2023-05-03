After Toyota this morning, Hyundai has also officially announced its drivers for the Rally Italia Sardegna which will take place on the weekend of 1-4 June as the sixth FIA WRC event of the season.

Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera have been chosen to lead the third i20 N Rally 1 on the island’s dirt roads, with the Spaniard remaining the only choice at the moment after the terrible tragedy that took Craig Breen away from us.

Sordo will already be in action at next week’s Rally Portugal with the #6 car, while it remains to be seen how the Korean squad fares for the remaining events of the 2023 season.

The crews made up of Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm on the #11 and #4 Hyundais have obviously been confirmed, both registered for the entire World Championship year.