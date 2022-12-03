Skoda Motorsport has recently launched its new weapon, the Fabia RS Rally2, i.e. the car that has the task of replacing the Fabia R5 in the best possible way, the R5 car that – in its declinations and evolutions – has won the most.

The Fabia RS Rally2 made its debut last month, in a rally held in Germany with Andreas Mikkelsen at the wheel. Now, however, the debut in the WRC is approaching. The first outing will take place in 2023, at the Rallye Monte-Carlo.

One of the riders who will race in the French Alps in mid-January 2023 will be Marquito Bulacia. The other drivers who will be deployed by the TokSport team, the structure Skoda relies on to race in the WRC2, have yet to be defined.

The Fabia RS Rally2 has already been tested by Kris Meeke – the real developer of the car – but also by the WRC2 world champion Emil Lindholm, Marco Bulacia and the young Finnish talent Sami Pajari.

These should make up the shortlist of drivers that TokSport will field in 2023. However, the situation of Andreas Mikkelsen, WRC2 2021 world champion and driver who was entrusted with the debut of the Fabia RS Rally2 in the German event last month, remains to be defined.

If the car is already convincing in terms of performance and reliability, it is the delivery times that alarm Skoda. These are slowed down by the global crisis which has also hit the automotive sector: the cars can be built, but what is missing are the spare parts that the Mlada Boleslav-based company guarantees its racing customers.

Michal Hrabanek, head of Škoda’s motorsport department, said: “We know that many people want the new car and we want to sell it to everyone, but what can we do? We cannot satisfy everyone. It is frustrating, especially now that we know how good the Fabia RS Rally2”.

“I think we will be able to deliver five cars by the end of this year and next year we will deliver around 50. For this reason we are telling many customers that the Fabia RS Rally2 is a racing car. For this reason we are saying customers to keep their current cars – we can supply all the parts they need and this is a very competitive car.”

“One of the main problems we have is that of spare parts. We can build the [nuova] car, but we can’t send it to customers without the parts package, and the people who make these parts have supply problems. It’s tough, but the good thing is that we know we have a good car with the Fabia RS Rally2,” concluded Hrabanek.