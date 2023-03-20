Looking at the WRC Drivers’ standings after three events and seeing a driver racing part-time in front of everyone has a certain effect. It does less if we consider that the driver in question is a certain Sébastien Ogier.

The 8-times world rally champion has won two of the three races run so far by most of the drivers, but not by him. Ogier raced at Rallye Monte-Carlo and Rally Mexico this year, winning both events.

For this, and with the help of the victory in the Mexican Power Stage held yesterday evening, he is once again the leader of the general standings with 56 points, 3 more than Thierry Neuville, first of his rivals.

But Ogier won’t stop there. We’ll see him again soon, i.e. in a month, when the WRC will compete in the Croatian Rally, the first round of the season all on asphalt (although Monte-Carlo was also all on asphalt due to the absence of snow and ice).

Ogier revealed that Toyota Racing would be pushing him to take part in the event to try and help the team in a very favorable race (also given the standings) to Thierry Neuville.

Séb will be able to exploit the advantage of entering practice first and taking advantage of the cleanest route. This will take away part of Neuville’s advantage and could consequently help Kalle Rovanpera, who appeared tarnished in this first glimpse of the 2023 World Cup.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The fact that I will be taking part in Rally Croatia is one of the reasons why I wanted to score points in the Power Stage, as we were all very close in the championship before the stage,” said Ogier.

“As I knew I was going to race in Croatia, it made sense to have the best starting position again, and that was another reason for me to score points in the Power Stage.”

“I think this was born after a discussion with the team and with my current shape on the asphalt. We thought it could be a new opportunity to help the team. It wasn’t necessarily my choice, but I’m happy to do it.”

Ogier then commented on yesterday’s victory on the Mexican dirt roads. A race is certainly tough also due to the temperatures, the type of surface and the complexity of some special stages. Despite this, it is a fact that Séb has Rally Mexico as one of his all-time favourites. It is no coincidence that yesterday he became the rider with the most victories in history, a good 7.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s always difficult right now, because the riders are always so intense and then you cross the finish line and everything falls apart a bit because you’re exhausted, but of course I’m very happy. I’m very happy for the team “.

“We came here with the clear aim of winning this rally and had a flawless weekend, with great pace and great management when it was needed.”

“I can be satisfied and I also managed to score maximum points in the Power Stage. I couldn’t ask for more,” concluded the Toyota driver.