Continuous changes in the battle for first place in the WRC Drivers' Championship. After breaking a suspension on SS14 of the Safari Rally due to a huge boulder being left in his path, Thierry Neuville recovered on the afternoon lap of the final stage.

The Belgian from Hyundai Motorsport won SS17 and achieved the second fastest time on the following stage behind teammate Ott Tanak. This allowed the Belgian to overtake Elfyn Evans again in the ranking dedicated to today, which we remember is history in itself, thus recovering the virtual leadership of the World Championship (even if the Power Stage is still missing).

The one smiling is Ott Tanak, clearly the leader of the day and on his way to winning the 7 points dedicated to the winner of the third and final stage as required by the sporting regulations starting from this season. The Estonian from Hyundai Motorsport has a 15 second advantage over Neuville, therefore now certain of the spoils.

As far as the top positions of the general classification are concerned, Kalle Rovanpera is one step away from his first victory of the season. Today the Finn from Toyota Gazoo Racing decided to manage the enormous advantage created between Friday and Saturday, without having to force himself even today as he is not fighting for the world title.

Takamoto Katsuta and Adrien Fourmaux were also very cautious, second and third respectively in the general classification. For both of them this could represent a very important result: for the Japanese there would be another podium at the Safari, while for the French it would be the second consecutive of the season.

It's now also done for Gus Greensmith, dominator of the WRC2 who can still boast a minute and a half advantage over his only rival, teammate Oliver Solberg. Third place for Kajetan Kajetanowicz in the third Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, but almost 8 minutes behind the Briton.