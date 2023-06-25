At the Safari Rally nothing is certain until the end of hostilities. In the first two rounds of the Sunday afternoon lap, i.e. SS17 and SS18, Kalle Rovanpera managed to gnaw at another few seconds off Sébastien Ogier when there is just one round left at the end of the seventh event of the 2023 WRC.

Rovanpera brought his gap from his teammate to 9″2, even if in SS18 he had to deal with fesh fesh and a tire that went off the rim. The problem related to the fesh fesh was shared with all the other Toyotas.

Ogier, Katsuta and Evans also had power problems after the passage in the fine sand. However, this hasn’t affected the positions of the four, who are preparing to give a historic poker to the Japanese manufacturer. The last filmed at Safari dates back to 1993 with Juha Kankkunen, Markku Alen, Ian Duncan and Yasuhiro Iwase.

Behind the first 7 was the expected overtaking of Thierry Neuville against Kajetan Kajetanowicz. The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport thus moved up to eighth position, limiting the damage after being forced to retire on the first day of competition due to a left front suspension failure on his i20.

Now the Belgian will have to hunt for the maximum points in the Power Stage to further limit the damage, in a race that should have brought him closer to Kalle Rovanpera in the Drivers’ Championship and, instead, will see him lose other points due to reliability issues.

Kajetanowicz, however, can console himself by maintaining the leadership in the WRC2 class. The Pole has been proceeding at a reduced pace for several tests to avoid unpleasant surprises and will appear at the start of the last special stage of the program with a 38″7 advantage over the first of his pursuers: Oliver Solberg.

Safari Rally – WRC 2023 – Ranking after SS18