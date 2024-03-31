Hyundai must have an open account with the Safari Rally which has yet to close. This morning, during the first lap of the last stage in Kenya, the Korean manufacturer had to write down other problems in its notebook that have undermined and will influence the final result of the third round of the 2024 WRC.

Esapekka Lappi saw his second broadcast go up in smoke in three days of racing, after the one that took him out of the race on Friday without having made any errors during the special stages. However, if the Finn was now out of the race for the points, things went worse for world championship leader Thierry Neuville.

The Belgian started off strong, winning SS14 with the clear intention of winning the day's classification and bringing home the points needed to remain at the top of the Drivers' Championship. Having reached SS16, called Hell's Gate, Neuville saw the right rear suspension of his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 collapse.

In a left-hand corner Thierry hit a rock left in his path by the passing cars that preceded him on the special. Ott Tanak had already been betrayed by the same stones, which had sent him into a spin a few minutes earlier.

In short, for Neuville an Easter morning that seemed promising turned into yet another complicated chapter in a story that often sees him come close to a good result on African soil, but which always sees him finish far from the hoped-for positions. The only lucky thing for him is having the Service close to the three tests which will be repeated in the afternoon: this allowed him to reach the Service Park despite a damaged suspension and have the car ready for the three final tests.

In all of this Elfyn Evans thanks and takes the leadership of the day, virtually becoming the new leader of the Drivers' World Championship. Kalle Rovanpera, on the other hand, has no intention of risking his first position in the general classification, so today he is managing the enormous advantage accumulated between Friday and yesterday with the aim of winning the first event of his season.

Despite the spin, Ott Tanak still managed to recover another position and is now eighth in the general classification. A meager haul for his ambitions, of course, but a good recovery after Friday's retirement triggered by an accident.

Nothing to report, however, regarding the top positions, with Takamoto Katsuta and Adrien Fourmaux comfortably second and third, now certain of the podium after a solid Saturday.

As for WRC2, Gus Greensmith continues to lead and manage his large advantage over teammate Oliver Solberg, second just under 2 minutes behind him. The Skoda hat-trick is completed by Kajetan Kajetanowicz, who has Jourdan Serderidis behind him, 22 seconds behind, in the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid.