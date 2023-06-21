This morning the protagonists of the WRC began to taste the bottom of the Safari Rally, the seventh round of the 2023 World Rally Championship, taking part in the Shakedown held on the 5.40 km track called Loldia.

The leader of the Drivers’ Championship and reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera set the best time thanks to a time of 3’32″4 captured in the second of the three laps. The most important aspect of this morning, at least for the 21-year-old Finn, is having already found a set-up judged already good in view of tomorrow’s first stage.

The Toyota Racing driver’s time was of some significance, as he overtook all his main rivals with important gaps. The first pursuer, Ott Tanak with the first Ford Puma Rally1 EcoBoost Hybrid, was 1.5 seconds slower.

The Estonian, as well as the first two riders behind him, took his reference time in the third and final practice session carried out this morning. Behind him is another Toyota GR Yaris, that of Sébastien Ogier, separated by 7 tenths of a second.

The first Hyundai in the ranking, and the only one in the Top 5, is that of Thierry Neuville. The Belgian placed his i20 N Rally1 in fourth position, just 2 tenths behind Ogier, but was just 1 tenth faster than Elfyn Evans, who was fifth with the third Yaris in the top 5 positions.

Takamoto Katsuta, sixth, had a very difficult morning due to a mistake made in the third and final lap: having reached a right-hand bend, his Yaris pivoted on the ground, lying down on its side on the driver’s side, starting to roll over.

In the evolution, the GR Yaris number 18 has lost the tailgate and the rear wing, then ruining other components such as the rear light unit and the bumper. Luckily Katsuta was able to resume the test and finish it, but for the Toyota mechanics there will be a lot of work to do to get the Japanese driver’s car back on track.

Dani Sordo brought the second and last Hyundai i20 N Rally1 to seventh place, preceding the last Rally1, the Ford Puma of Pierre-Louis Loubet, by almost 4 seconds. Bad morning for Eapekka Lappi, who had to raise the white flag already in the first lap of the Shakedown due to the breakage of his car’s transmission shaft.

Lappi was forced to pull over during the stage (photo below) to wait for the tow truck to take him to the Remote Service – located not far from the stage – to allow the Hyundai Motorsport mechanics to fix the fault. After a few tens of minutes it seemed that the i20 was ready to resume the stage, but the problem reappeared and Lappi was unable to do even a complete lap.

The Safari Rally 2023 will start tomorrow, in the early Italian afternoon with the PS1. This is the 4.84 km Super Special Kasarani. The first car, namely the Toyota GR Yaris of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, will enter the test at 13:05 Italian time.