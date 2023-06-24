Sébastien Ogier resumed his journey in the same way he had finished yesterday, that is by winning special stages and increasing his margin over his direct rivals for the victory of the Safari Rally1.

The Gap champion convincingly won SS8, the 29.32 kilometer Soysambu, which opened the morning. The margin by which Ogier did this was very large over almost all the drivers at the wheel of a Rally1 despite a tire – the left rear – off the rim in the final kilometres. Only Kalle Rovanpera managed to contain the gap.

The two Toyota Racing drivers were separated by 7″6 in favor of the Frenchman, while all the others suffered a deficit that went from 26″8 up. Esapekka Lappi, third in the special, however managed to take an important step forward by exploiting a problem on Elfyn Evans’ GR Yaris.

The Welshman from Toyota, having passed through a ford, saw the engine of his GR Yaris Rally1 number 33 go silent. It took several tens of seconds to restart the engine, closing the race one minute and 8 seconds behind Ogier.

This allowed Lappi to close the gap that separated him from him and even surpass him, climbing to third position in the general classification of the event.

Toyota has thus demonstrated that it has not been able to find a fully effective solution to solve the ford problem it already had – albeit in a much more massive way – at the Rally Italia Sardegna which was held at the beginning of June.

The inconvenience experienced by Evans also endangered the fourth position, because Takamoto Katsuta got so close that he was less than 5 seconds behind him. In SS9 the Welshman tried to reply to the Japanese, succeeding for a couple of seconds. But the fight for the first position at the foot of the podium is more than open.

Returning to the fight between the top 2 in the standings, Kalle Rovanpera’s victory in SS9 with a 6/10 lead over Sébastien Ogier who preferred to manage and not push hard due to a beaded tire in the previous special should be noted. However, Séb chose to take 2 spare tires for this morning lap and the choice paid off, because he won’t have to manage his tires too much in the longest special of the lap, the next one.

Thierry Neuville is back in the race after yesterday’s mocking retirement. The Belgian doesn’t have big ambitions, having too big a gap to think of being able to get back into the points. He will try to hunt down the ones up for grabs from the Power Stage tomorrow.

Safari Rally – WRC 2023 – Ranking after PS9