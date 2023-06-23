Sébastien Ogier showed his intentions from the first special stages of the Safari Rally, seventh round of the 2023 WRC, but he made everything clearer at the end of the first stage, literally dominating the day with 4 stage victories out of the 6 disputed.

The Gap champion made an impressive streak of scratches, winning all the tests of the afternoon lap and finishing with a bang by conquering the long SS7, Kedong 2 of 30.62 kilometres.

This led him to finish at the top of the provisional general classification of the event with 22″8 over the first of his pursuers, the world championship leader and teammate Kalle Rovanpera. The young Finn, winner in Kenya last year, was good at manage the day despite having to open all the stages.

It was even rewarded by fate when Thierry Neuville was forced to retire on SS6 due to an unexpected collapse of the front left suspension of his Hyundai i20 N Rally1. This will help Rovanpera, who won’t be forced to push hard with their first title rival already out of contention.

The provisional podium is entirely in the hands of Toyota Racing, because after the retirement in Neuville, third place is firmly in the hands of Elfyn Evans, although the Welshman is 43″5 behind event leader Ogier.

After the Toyota hat-trick, here is the first Hyundai i20 N Rally1. It is that of Esapekka Lappi, detached by almost a minute from the leader and 10″5 from the podium area. However, the Finn gave the Korean team the only jolt, winning one of today’s races, the second, taking advantage of a him congenial and a good starting position.

The Top 5 is completed by another Toyota GR Yaris, that of Takamoto Katsuta. The Japanese was good and lucky to arrive at the end of today’s day in that position, because during the 6 stages held today he went through an accident with a zebra, a puncture, a cracked windshield and various damages to the bodywork of his car.

Disappointing performance by Dani Sordo, only sixth and already penalized by 10″ last night for an early start in the show stage that opened the event. Behind him are the only Ford Puma Rally1 driven by Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet, both braking due to off-the-rim tires, hybrid failures or punctures (as many as 2 in the case of the Frenchman, one of which in today’s last special).

What happened in the WRC2 was sensational, with Oliver Solberg forced to retire due to a broken suspension of his Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. The Norwegian was literally dominating the category standings with several minutes of advantage over his rivals. Now his withdrawal has opened the doors to Gregoire Munster, the new leader in front of Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

The first stage of the Safari Rally ends here. He will resume early tomorrow with SS8, the 29.32km Souysambu 1. The first car will enter the special at 07:01 Italian time.

Safari Rally – WRC 2023 – Leaderboard after PS7