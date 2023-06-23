The Safari Rally is one of the toughest and most unpredictable events of the World Rally Championship and also on this occasion it is offering series twists. The last one occurred in SS6, the 13.12 km Geothermal 2.

Thierry Neuville was forced to retire due to the collapse of a suspension, the front left, of his Hyundai i20 N Rally1. The Belgian, while he was in a not too demanding stretch, set a left-hand bend and found himself on three wheels.

The suspension gave way just before braking, in a point where there were no notable dips in the road surface. The i20 number 11 did not show any signs of an accident that had occurred before the collapse. A bitter withdrawal for the Belgian, because he arrived without making any mistakes.

Neuville’s morning had already been complex due to a puncture that occurred right on the first pass of the Geothermal. Now, however, a retirement that may have already put him out of contention in the fight for the title, just as he was a candidate as the only challenger for Kalle Rovanpera.

The test, needless to say, was won by an elusive Sébastien Ogier. Thanks to a time of 6’46″5, the 8-times world champion lined up all his opponents, starting with an excellent Esapekka Lappi, second and 1″2 behind. With the retirement of Neuville, he has become the first of the pursuers of the three Toyota GR Yaris that are occupying the podium.

Kalle Rovanpera now has the road cleared as he no longer has the first of his pursuers in the World Championship behind him. The Finn is currently second, 20″4 behind Ogier in the general classification of the rally.

Worth noting is the counter-overtaking made by Pierre-Louis Loubet against Oliver Solberg. The Frenchman of M-Sport recovered the position lost in the previous round due to a puncture and, thanks to the withdrawal of Neuville, he climbed up to eighth position.