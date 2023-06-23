Sébastien Ogier confirms that he has a special feeling that binds him to Loldia, scene of this morning’s PS2 and of PS5, the first special of today’s afternoon lap at the Safari Rally.

The Toyota Racing multi-world champion did it again, also winning this race with a time of 13’50″2. Compared to this morning’s lap, the race rewarded those who entered after the stage and Sébastien had and will have until at the end of the day an enviable starting position.

But this is not enough, because Ogier’s merits must be underlined. Meanwhile clean driving, which helped him to seize this time. Then the courageous decision to take only one spare tire with him for this round against the 6 chosen by all the other opponents.

Just like this morning, Ogier has inflicted very heavy detachments on everyone. Esapekka Lappi, second, stopped 8″4 from him. More than 10 seconds behind all the others.

In difficulty Kalle Rovanpera, who with a stage from the bottom changed in conditions compared to this morning did not go beyond the seventh time. This gave way to Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville – respectively fourth and sixth of the special – to get closer to him.

Takamoto Katsuta continues his troubled day with an accident that, at the Safari, can and must be taken into account by everyone. The Japanese from Toyota hit a zebra, destroying part of the front left bodywork of his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. This led him to lose 18″8 from Ogier and now he is being chased by Esapekka Lappi, who is sixth in the general standings but moved within 1″6 of him.

Complex start to lap also for Pierre-Louis Loubet, slowed down by a puncture which forced him to stop during the session to replace the damaged tyre. The Frenchman, like Ott Tanak in the morning lap, lost over 2 minutes from the best, dropping to tenth position in the general standings.

Oliver Solberg continues his dominance in the WRC by winning the fourth consecutive stage of the day and increasing his lead to 2 minutes and 14 on Gregoire Munster, first of the pursuers on a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Safari Rally – WRC 2023 – Leaderboard after PS5